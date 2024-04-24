Riyadh: Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for K9 Training Center and PoEs project through a public private partnership (PPP). The project will be tendered under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) model, with a contract duration of 21.5 years, including the construction period.

The project involves development and operation of the National K9 Training Center (NTC) at a central location in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the establishment of new K9 facilities at King Abdullah port in King Abdullah Economic City and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with the expansion of the existing K9 facilities at Jeddah Islamic Seaport and provision of facilities maintenance services at these three existing PoEs. Additionally, the project involves maintaining and operating the NTC while providing K9 training and other services such as food, equipment, veterinarian care, and accommodation. The K9 services will be provided at 34 PoEs across the Kingdom, of which 26 are currently existing and 8 new ones to be operational by 2030.

ZATCA and NCP invite local and international investors interested in the project to visit the NCP website and review the EOI document. All interested companies should submit their EOI by 6, May 2024 at 3:00 pm KSA time.

For more information please contact: media@ncp.gov.sa