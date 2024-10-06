Riyadh: Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for Development and Operations of Customs Warehouses Project at 38 Points of Entry (PoEs) across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The project will be tendered under a Design-Build-Finance-Maintain-Operate-Transfer (DBFMOT) model, with a contract duration of 15 years, including the construction period.

The project involves the design, construction and maintenance of 13 warehouses: 12 new facilities and renovation of one existing warehouse. Operational responsibilities will cover all new and existing warehouses across 38 PoEs. This will include loading and off-loading goods in the warehouses, operating forklifts, cranes, and trucks, as well as providing cleaning services. Additionally, the project encompasses the provision of new equipment for all 38 warehouses.

ZATCA and NCP invite local and international investors interested in the project to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa to learn more about the project and request the RFQ document. All interested companies should submit their SOQ by November 14, 2024 at 3:00 pm KSA time.

For more information, please contact: media@ncp.gov.sa