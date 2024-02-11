The strategic partnership raises more than AED 80 million worth of funds in support of over 4000 students

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Zakat Fund and Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have launched the ‘Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity' initiative for the thirteenth year consecutively in support of both local and expatriate students.

Since its launch, the initiative has raised more than AED 80 million and extended financial aid to 4,028 students. This year, the fund aims to reduce the financial burden of 1000 deserving students who are eligible zakat recipients.

His Excellency Mohammed Sulieman Al Balushi, Acting Secretary General of Zakat Fund, commented, “For the thirteen years, the ‘Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity' initiative has continued to raise funds in support of deserving and eligible students. This has been made possible through the joint efforts of the Zakat Fund and Abu Dhabi University. Our combined efforts, for more than a decade, has supported the UAE’s education system by providing valuable academic opportunities for young people. The Zakat Fund builds on our collective obligation to strengthening social solidarity amongst both individuals and institutions.”

He added, “We look forward again to extending our support to as many local and expatriate students as possible who meet the zakat requirements according to the approved regulations of the Zakat Fund. The initiative has allocated AED 60 million each academic year covering students’ tuition fees throughout their study at Abu Dhabi University. The Zakat Fund has taken multiple measures to ensure that funds reach those that are most in need.”

Professor Ghassan Aouad, the Chancellor of ADU, has highlighted the university's pride in this enduring initiative, which has spanned over 13 years. Through it, thousands of financially challenged students were able to join undergraduate programs at the university's campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Many of them have graduated as qualified professionals contributing to the nation's development and progress. This initiative represents a key pillar within the university's strategy, emphasizing the importance of providing educational opportunities to students and the university's commitment to fruitful partnerships with leading institutions like the Zakat Fund. It aims to equip capable talents and provide an exceptional learning experience.

His Excellency Al Balushi and Professor Ghassan added that through this collaboration between Zakat Fund and Abu Dhabi University, they aspire to encourage individuals, governments, and corporations in the UAE to make impactful donations that will help young people realize their academic goals at ADU, as well as their personal dreams in the future.

Donors can donate via cash or bank check by submitting the donations directly to the Zakat Fund or Abu Dhabi University, using the name ‘Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity'. Donors can also transfer the donations via bank to the Zakat Fund account number: 16420661, IBAN AE300500000000016420661 (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank) or send an SMS with the code ج'‘ or ‘U’ according to the donation value using 8010 for AED 10, 8050 for AED 50, 8100 for AED 100 and 8200 for AED 200 donations.