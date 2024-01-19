UAE, Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) discussed opportunities of further collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as well as prospects of joint work to help mobilize international efforts for aiding forcibly displaced persons and their host communities, providing them with essential needs for a safe, dignified life, and implementing sustainable food aid projects.

The discussions took place during a bilateral meeting that brought together His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and Filippo Grandi, Commissioner of the UNHCR, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, taking place in Davos, Switzerland between 15 and 19 January.

The meeting addressed several topics relevant to humanitarian aid and relief, highlighting the humanitarian challenges arising from forcible displacement. Discussions during the meeting touched upon the prospect of expanding the partnership between MBRGI and UNHCR and supporting emergency response efforts to meet the needs of millions of IDPs around the world facing increasing challenges due to crises, conflicts and the effects of climate change.

The close partnership between MBRGI and UNHCR goes back to 2021, with MBRGI joining as a main contributor to finance UNHCR programs. Until date, MBRGI has contributed around AED 136 million (around US $37 million) benefiting over 750,000 refugees, IDPs and members of host communities in Asia and Africa.

Supporting IDPs

During the Global Refugee Forum, hosted by UNHCR in Geneva, Switzerland last December, MBRGI pledged AED 60.6 million in support of forcibly displaced persons, in the form of direct food aid and sustainable livelihood projects. This aligns with one of its main pillars of work; Humanitarian Aid & Relief.

Of the MBRGI pledge, around AED 37 million will fund UNHCR’s humanitarian relief programs and sustainable development interventions in 8 countries, namely Armenia, Bangladesh, Botswana, India, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Tunisia, in addition to AED 5.5 million that will facilitate UNHCR’s support and relief projects for Sudanese refugees in Chad. A further allocation of over AED 18 million will be directed to the World Food Program (WFP) to address urgent needs in the Gaza Strip.