Dubai, UAE – More than 40 assessors have been certified by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to date with the aim of helping factories across the UAE to accelerate their technological transformations.

A new cohort of 18 assessors have recently been trained to support the rollout of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), which was established under Operation 300bn in line with MoIAT’s efforts to support competitiveness of national industries, to promote sustainability and efficient resource management in the UAE industrial ecosystem, and to turn the UAE into a global hub for advanced manufacturing and investment.

Launched in 2023 by MoIAT and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the ITTI is part of the Technology Transformation Program. It is a comprehensive framework to measure the digital maturity and sustainability of factories and to enable manufacturers in formulating a roadmap for their digital transformation and deploying 4IR technologies and sustainable practices in the industrial sector.

“The ministry is committed to empower the UAE’s industrial transformation, which is critical to achieving sustainable economic development. The index is one of the main drivers of the country’s industrial journey and MoIAT’s efforts to promote the adoption of advanced technology.” said Tariq Al Hashmi, Director of Technology Adoption at MoIAT.

Tariq added: “Following our most recent selection process, we now have more than, 40 highly trained, certified assessors from across the manufacturing and technology spectrum. This team of expert assessors have a crucial role in implementing the ITTI across the UAE’s manufacturing sector.”

“Our certified assessors are committed to supporting manufacturers of all sizes to join the UAE’s industrial transformation and unlock the potential of advanced technology and 4IR. By assessing digital maturity and identifying areas of improvement, the ITTI certified assessors will help companies maximize capabilities to create strategies and a roadmap for their I4.0 journey.”

In doing so, it aims to improve industry competitiveness, enable evidence-based industrial policy making, accelerate innovation in the manufacturing community, and promote sustainability and efficient resource management.

The initiative deploys trained experts to assess manufacturers on their level of digital maturity and guide them on the necessary steps towards a successful digital transformation.

The process for selection is rigorous. Just 18 out of more than 50 applicants were selected in the most recent cohort, many coming from leading companies, national enterprises, and international entities.

To qualify for the training, each assessor must hold at least a BSc degree in a STEM discipline, as well as have 7+ years of experience in manufacturing and 3+ years of experience in a consultancy company. The experts must participate in 4 days of theory and practical class-based training, provided by MoIAT. At the end of their training, assessors are proficient with the ITTI and overall methodology, have a robust understanding Industry 4.0 concepts and technologies, and are able to conduct an effective digital maturity assessment in line with best practices.

The last cohort saw new ITTI certified assessors from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), MEXT Teknoloji Merkezi, Maxbyte Technologies, Falcon Mechanical Services LLC, FG Engineering and Maintenance Services LLC, Du (EITC), Corpolgia Consultancy, Precast FZCO, DX Advantages Technologies and FarMind LLC. They join representatives from Schneider Electric, Siemens, Accenture, EDGE, Rockwell, Yokogawa, PTC, Future Factory, among others.-

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

