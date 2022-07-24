UAE - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued federal decrees appointing Directors Generals of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The decrees included appointing His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, the Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The decrees stipulated promoting Brigadier Suhail Juma Al Khaili, and appointing him the Director General of Identity and Passports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security. While appointing Brigadier Khamis Muhammad Al-Kaabi, the Director General of Support Services Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

Also, under the federal decrees issued by the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Ahmed Abdullah Al Falasi, was appointed the Director General of customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, was appointed Director General of the Port Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

