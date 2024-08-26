Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Culture announced the beneficiaries of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity-cycle 2, launched in August 2023. A total of AED 3,296,300 has been allocated to support 43 talented Emirati individuals across various cultural and creative fields.

The programme aims to reinforce the nation's commitment to supporting and sustaining its cultural and creative sectors by investing in individuals essential to building and strengthening the creative economy.

The programme's first cycle garnered significant interest from the creative community. In contrast, the second cycle saw a notable increase in applications, particularly from individuals whose projects aligned with sustainable development goals. Additionally, there was a marked improvement in the quality of the cultural and creative projects submitted, alongside greater diversity in participants' age, social, and cultural backgrounds.

43 beneficiaries were selected across the programme's four categories: Creation and Production, Promotion and Local Participation, Capacity Development, and International Travel and Mobility. These recipients represent various fields, such as "writing and publishing, film and television, music, visual arts and design, performing arts and theatre, cultural heritage, and video games."

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, "The robust participation in the second cycle of the programme reflects the eagerness of participants to leverage the opportunities offered by the Ministry to enhance and refine their skills and talent. We take pride in the wealth of energy and skills representing our nation's dynamic cultural, artistic, and creative landscape. Our goal is to fulfil the visions, dreams, and aspirations of this exceptional segment of society by providing further resources to meet their ambitions and advance their skills and projects to support the growth of the cultural and creative industries in the country."

In the Creation and Production category, the Visual Arts and Desing Grants were awarded to Jumairi, Sheikha Al Mazrou, Jumana Al Hashemi, Asma Balhamar, and Moza Al Matroushi. Amina Al Jarman Al Ali won the International Travel and Mobility category. Shahad Al Kaabi, Aisha Al Hammadi, and Muhammad Al Suwaidi were awarded in the Capacity Development category.

In Music, grants in the Creation and Production category were awarded to Arqam Al Abri, Ihab Darwish, Mansour Al Hira, and Hamad Al Taie. The Capacity Development category was awarded to Nada Al Aidaroos. In film and television, grants in the Creation and Production category were awarded to Iman Al Sayed, Fadel Al Muhairi, Hanaa Kazim, Abdullah Hassan Ahmed, Ibrahim Estadi, Nayla Al Khaja, and Ali Al-Sharif.

In Writing and Publishing, grants in the Creation and Production category were awarded to Salem Al Suwaidi, Sarah Al Muhairi, Marwan Al Falasi, Bodour Rashidi, Fatima Al Alili, and Ola Al Lawz. Grants in the Promotion and Local Participations category were awarded to Mohammed Al Habsi, Maryam Juma, Halima Al Sayegh, Dr. Ali Abdullah Fares, Alia Al Shamsi, and Dr. Maryam Al Hashemi.

In the field of Performing Arts and Theatre, grants were awarded to Sheikha Sarah Al Qasimi, Samir Al Balushi, and Shahad Al Saqqaf in the Creation and Production category; Rashid Al Nuaimi in the Capacity Development category; and Muhammad Al Abdouli and Muhammad Juma Ali in the Promotion and Local Participations category.

In cultural heritage, grants were awarded to Amna Al Shamsi in the Capacity Development category, and to Maha Al Neyadi and Amna Al Qubaisi in the Creation and Production category. In the field of video games, Hamad Khoury received a grant in the Creation and Production category.

To learn more about the programme, please visit the ministry’s website: https://mcy.gov.ae

-Ends-

About the Ministry of Culture:

The Ministry of Culture aims to enhance the cultural ecosystem of the United Arab Emirates by supporting cultural, artistic, and heritage institutions within the country. Its efforts include providing a platform for artists and innovators, fostering intercultural dialogue, and showcasing dynamic productions and experiences that reflect the UAE's rich and diverse culture on both national and international stages. The Ministry's key responsibilities include investing in youth, empowering them, and building a knowledge-based economy to ensure a sustainable future.