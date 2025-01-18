Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and as part of the UAE Global Hospitals Program: The UAE and The Republic of Uganda signed an agreement for financial investment of US$ 20 million to build an ophthalmology hospital in Entebbe

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed: The hospital forms part of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies initiative to enhance the quality of medical services worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and oversight of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Philanthropic and Humanitarian Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the UAE and the Republic of Uganda have signed an agreement to build a fully integrated eye hospital in the city of Entebbe through an investment of US$20 million.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the significance of the agreement to the UAE’s enduring commitment to advancing global healthcare services and addressing the medical needs of communities across Africa, emphasising the UAE’s dedication to its humanitarian mission and responsibility to promote development, prosperity, and stability across the world. This pioneering initiative encompasses strategic partnerships, particularly in the African continent, that aim to advance the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sheikh Theyab further highlighted the commitment of the UAE’s leadership, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to bridging healthcare gaps for vulnerable groups across the globe. Erth Zayed Philanthropies aims to establish 10 specialised hospitals within a decade to address the healthcare needs of underserviced communities and provide access to healthcare infrastructure.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the International Health Advisory Committee at the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed that this agreement reflects strong bilateral relations between the two countries. “Through the implementation of development projects that address community needs and provide sustainable and pioneering solutions, the UAE and Uganda are reaching new horizons in cooperation, particularly in healthcare. These initiatives aim to benefit thousands of patients suffering from eye conditions.”

His Excellency noted that the establishment of the hospital in Entebbe reflects the leadership’s commitment in both countries to strengthen bilateral relations and advance health goals. The project aims to enhance the efficiency of medical services, achieve advanced standards of care, improve healthcare infrastructure, and ultimately fulfil the goal of ensuring health for all.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in six blind individuals globally resides in Africa, with 26 million African citizens experiencing some degree of visual impairment. Despite this, only 14% of those suffering from cataracts can access treatment. In Uganda, the Ministry of Health estimates that approximately 400,000 Ugandans are blind, and over 1 million have visual impairments. Notably, nearly 58% of blindness cases in Uganda are caused by cataracts, a condition that is treatable.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Sultan Mohamed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and on behalf of Uganda by His Excellency Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About the UAE Global Hospitals Programme

With a substantial financial investment of approximately US$ 150 million (AED 550 million), the UAE Global Hospitals Programme will oversee construction of up to 10 hospitals in a decade. In July 2024, the UAE announced construction of the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases, in Surakarta, Central Java, to provide vital services for thousands of heart disease patients.

This new agreement will enhance Uganda’s capacity to develop sustainable healthcare solutions, empowering the nation to strengthen self-reliance in addressing the medical needs of its citizens. By fostering long-term development and resilience within its healthcare system, this initiative underscores a commitment to supporting Uganda’s journey towards improved public health outcomes.

About Erth Zayed Philanthropies

Erth Zayed Philanthropies was established in November 2024 by federal decree to consolidate the UAE’s global philanthropic efforts carried out under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Erth Zayed Philanthropies upholds the legacy of giving instilled by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. Erth Zayed Philanthropies oversees a portfolio of philanthropic foundations and awards across diverse sectors with the aim of delivering transformative impact to communities in need worldwide.