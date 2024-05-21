Following the announcement that Zambia has been named as the Best Leisure Destination in Africa in the 2024 Global Traveller Awards, Laurie Burr, Complex General Manager at The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara, acknowledges this prestigious recognition as a testament to the relentless dedication and unparalleled hospitality of the Zambian nation’s tourism sector.

“Being recognised as Africa’s top leisure destination is a significant achievement for Zambia. This accolade not only highlights our country’s breathtaking natural beauty and vibrant culture but also underscores the hard work and commitment of everyone in the Zambian hospitality industry. This honour will undoubtedly boost tourism, providing a substantial contribution to our economy and fostering sustainable growth for our communities. We are proud to be part of this thriving sector and look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the wonders of Zambia.”

Zambia’s allure lies in its magnificent natural attractions, such as the iconic Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, and its rich wildlife, offering unparalleled safari experiences. Coupled with the naturally warm and welcoming hospitality that is the hallmark of Zambia, these elements create an irresistible draw for tourists from around the globe. We celebrate this recognition and remain committed to showcasing the best of what Zambia has to offer.

For more information about The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia by Anantara visit anantara.com/en/royal-livingstone or to make a reservation, please email cro.jnb@minorhotels.com

-Ends-

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 45 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, Maldives, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia, Portugal, Spain, Hungary, Italy and The Netherlands, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit https://www.anantara.com.

Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/anantara; Twitter and Instagram: @anantara_hotels

For media enquiries, please contact:

Annie Hodes

Angelfish PR

E: annie@angelfishpr.co.za