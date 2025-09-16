As part of its Saudi National Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host the Saudi-Japan Expo Investment Forum on 24 September at Expo Hall “Shining Hat” at 13:00.

Co-organized with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, SIPA, METI, JETRO, and JCCME, the Saudi-Japan Expo Investment Forum features a series of panel discussions and fireside chats to showcase the economic and unique investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Expo 2030 Riyadh.

Saudi National Day is a celebration of the Kingdom’s history, its dynamic present, and its ambitious future, as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

Osaka, Japan – As part of the extended National Day celebration program by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, leadership from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia presents to the world unique investment opportunities highlighted by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI) at the Saudi-Japan Expo Investment Forum, taking place on 24 September at the Expo Hall “Shining Hat”.

At the Forum, keynote speeches will be given by high-level government officials, including His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Mr. Koga Yuichiro, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

Since its launch in 2016, Vision 2030 has embodied Saudi Arabia’s ambitious step towards a future less reliant on oil, leveraging its rich cultural heritage to improve human capability and economic strength. The Kingdom has positioned itself as a driving force in global football and sports, attracting top international players and elevating the Saudi Pro League’s competitiveness.

The Saudi-Japan Expo Investment Forum is the finale event of Saudi Arabia’s National Day program at Expo 2025 Osaka, celebrating Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and fostering strategic partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Overview of the event: the Forum will feature an opening ceremony consisting of speeches and an exciting collaborative performance, various panel sessions, fireside chats, and an MoU signing ceremony. The following sessions will take place at the Saudi-Japan Expo Investment Forum:

One Vision: Celebrating 70 Years of Thriving Saudi-Japan Relations

Foresight for Tomorrow: Paving the Way for Expo 2030 Riyadh

From Osaka to Riyadh​:​ ​​Delivering ​the Next ​World ​Expo

Curing diseases of tomorrow: Advancing Healthcare, Biotech, and Pharma Together

Enabling a Low-Carbon Future: Powering the Future through Clean Energy and Smart Industries

AFC Asian Cup 2027 Saudi Arabia:​ ​Advancing​​ ​Asia’s football ​Forward

Bridging Cultures Through ​ Saudi-Japan​ Collabora​tion​​​​ in​​​ Game Development and Esports​

The media is welcome to observe the Forum by registering through this form: https://forms.gle/a9urXBpc9CdmBqKg6

Saudi National Day serves as a platform to strengthen bilateral relations and promote civilizational and cultural dialogue between nations, including long-standing partners such as Japan. At Expo 2025 Osaka, Saudi National Day will include live events and cultural showcases to bring Saudi Arabia’s achievements to the world stage and strengthen ties with Japanese partners through cultural exchange.

Saudi National Day is part of over 700 events hosted by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage, and art through various programs. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios, up until October 13. In addition, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across immersive rooms and galleries, from The Evolving Cities, Sustainable Seas, Unlimited Human Potential, and The Pinnacle of Innovation, where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact. The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

