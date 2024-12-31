The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain has signed an agreement with Bahrain’s Labour Fund, Tamkeen, to provide an artificial intelligence tool that aids medical students in practising and refining their diagnostic skills on virtual patients and broadens their perspectives by reviewing atypical medical cases.

This partnership aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2024, focused around three main pillars: creating quality employment opportunities, supporting the career growth of Bahrainis in the private sector, and supporting private sector enterprises, thus contributing to sustainable economic growth.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” commented: "As part of our ongoing efforts to support the digital transformation of private sector enterprises of various sizes, sectors, and developmental stages, this partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain comes as a testament to our belief in the importance of adopting advanced technological solutions. These solutions will open new horizons to enhance the quality of medical education, contributing to the development of the research and medical skills of national talent specialised in this field." She continued “The healthcare sector is one of the most prominent and promising sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering significant opportunities for creating high-quality jobs for skilled professionals. The total number of employees in the healthcare sector has exceeded 15,800 across various roles and specialties.”

Commenting on this breakthrough, Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, stated: "We are delighted to join forces with Tamkeen and K-Labs to create an advanced AI-driven solution that will significantly enhance the learning experience of our students. We are grateful to Tamkeen for their instrumental role in fostering Bahrain’s digital transformation and supporting this forward-thinking project. We look forward to the positive outcomes this collaboration will deliver and to further strengthening our partnership with Tamkeen."

This vision has culminated in a collaborative initiative between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, Tamkeen, and K-Labs Technology Solutions. Together, the partners are developing an innovative “AI-powered Virtual Sim Patient” solution. This cutting-edge tool utilises a Large Language Model and advanced AI capabilities to simulate medical case studies through virtual patients, enabling students to refine their history-taking skills in a highly interactive and immersive environment.

The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has introduced a range of programmes aimed at supporting employment and career development for national talent, with the goal of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment. This is in addition to multiple enterprise support programmes that enhance the private sector as the main driver of economic growth in the Kingdom.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrai

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

More information available at www.tamkeen.bh