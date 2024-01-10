The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation achieved record numbers through its virtual employee "Naham," enhancing the experience for customers by addressing all inquiries related to the services provided by the Corporation and its affiliated business units. This was achieved through various digital and smart communication channels, aiming to provide necessary facilitations and innovative solutions for customers, ensuring sustainable business activities.

Noura Abdulla AlShamsi, Director of the Strategy Department at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, stated: "We aim to achieve satisfaction for our customers by adhering to the Customer Happiness Charter, aspiring to enhance the UAE's position as the preferred business destination and solidify its status as a leading global economic hub. Therefore, we foster a customer-centric culture to ensure seamless communication and meet all their requirements”.

Statistics revealed that "Naham" received over 21,000 inquiries from customers in the past year. English was the most frequently used language. Al Shamsi added that the virtual employee contributed to reducing the number of incoming calls to the call centre and decreasing the number of incoming emails by 5.2%, emphasizing Naham's role in responding to all inquiries around the clock and facilitating services for customers by providing the necessary information.

The reports indicated that the most sought-after inquiries by customers were related to services such as online pass management services, issuing marine craft license, renewing federal licenses, and issuing marine driving licenses. The statistics also highlighted a significant increase in the use of "Naham" during the last quarter of 2023 after its recent participation in the GITEX Technology Exhibition held in Dubai last October, providing an opportunity for the public and customers to learn about the virtual employee and the services it offers.

AlShamsi further stated, "The Customer Happiness section has numerous initiatives and exerts significant efforts to achieve the Corporation's Customer Happiness Charter. Among the initiatives carried out by the team is visiting and honoring prominent customers, listening to their valuable feedback. We implement the concept of 'Customer Voice' by providing multiple channels to receive customer suggestions and complaints, such as periodic surveys and the Happiness Index survey, to ensure considering the customers' feedback”.

The Corporation is committed to continuously measuring customer satisfaction to improve and develop its services through its official website on the unified communication platform between the Dubai government and its customers (04 Platform), tablets in service centers affiliated with regulatory units in the Corporation, in addition to email surveys and personal meetings with customers through the "Meeting Top Valued Customers" initiative.

The Corporation aims to provide multiple communication channels in Arabic and English to serve its customers and achieve their satisfaction and happiness. This includes the 24/7 PCFC call centre at 800990 and the instant chat with "Naham – The Virtual Assistant" via the WhatsApp application or through the official website www.pcfc.ae