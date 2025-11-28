Dubai: The National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) and Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) cooperate to explore opportunities in the field of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) space navigation systems.

The growing dependence of our economies and daily lives on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) is driving a remarkable wave of innovation, leading to groundbreaking technologies that deliver enhanced resilience and exponentially improved performance. At the forefront of this revolution, LEO PNT – Low Earth Orbit Positioning, Navigation, and Timing – is emerging today as a real game-changer.

Indeed, LEO PNT satellites will provide guaranteed and sovereign centimeter location accuracy, robustness, resistance against jamming and spoofing as well as low latency (very fast acquisition). LEO-PNT will thus allow serving emerging applications as high level autonomy cars including persistent coverage in dense urban areas, unmanned aerial & maritime vehicles or 5G/6G ground telecommunication network synchronization.

Recognizing the strategic importance of LEO PNT, the NSSTC is working closely with Thales Alenia Space, a global leader in satellite navigation and space technologies, to explore opportunities in this domain. This partnership was first formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paris Air Show 2025, establishing a common framework for cooperation. Building on that foundation, both parties have just signed a new agreement, marking the start of joint technical studies and engineering activities focused on regulatory protection and system design elements for LEO PNT.

This collaboration reflects a common vision to explore innovative pathways that can enhance the robustness and sovereignty of future navigation services, while deepening international cooperation and knowledge exchange between the UAE and Europe in the field of space technology.

“This collaboration marks an important step toward building the UAE’s next-generation navigation capabilities. LEO PNT will bring a new level of precision and resilience, and working with Thales Alenia Space allows us to accelerate our path toward a sovereign system that supports the UAE’s long-term strategic vision.” said Ali Al Shehhi, Director of NSSTC.

“LEO PNT is a game changer in satellite navigation in terms of increased precision, resilience and signal penetration enabling new applications and economic growth. We are proud to offer our solid expertise in satellite navigation to the NSSTC, thereby strengthening our collaboration with the United Arab Emirates in the space domain.” said Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space.

About the National Space Science and Technology Center

The National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) was established in 2016, with a clear mandate to advance the UAE’s capabilities in Earth Observation and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technologies. NSSTC plays a central role in the design, development, and operation of advanced satellite missions that serve both national priorities and global challenges.

At the heart of NSSTC’s mission is a leadership-driven strategic mindset that focuses on bridging academia and industry a model that not only accelerates innovation but also ensures the sustainable development of local expertise in high-technology sectors. The Center offers students, researchers, and engineers real access to flight programs, enabling hands-on experience and meaningful participation in mission delivery.

NSSTC operates the UAE’s only comprehensive Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) facility, capable of supporting the full lifecycle of satellite development from component integration to thermal and vibration testing empowering the country to build and qualify space systems in-house.

Flagship initiatives such as the Satellite 813 hyperspectral mission and the LEONAV LEO-PNT technology demonstrator underscore NSSTC’s growing impact. Through international partnerships and close coordination with UAE stakeholders, NSSTC is shaping the next generation of space capabilities and helping position the UAE as a global contributor to the space sector.

About Thales Alenia Space

Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space designs and delivers innovative solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental monitoring, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design, build and deliver satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, optimize management of its resources, and explore our Solar System. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of solutions including services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of €2.23 billion in 2024 and has more than 8,100 employees in 7 countries, with 14 sites in Europe.

www.thalesaleniaspace.com

