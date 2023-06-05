Phase 1 of Dubai Government Leadership Bootcamp has come to an end

The second session of phase 1 adopted an interactive engagement approach by providing several innovative tools

H.E. Al Marri: The second session focused on preparing future government leaders to contribute to the advancement of government excellence by highlighting the UAE's development experience

Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) concluded the first phase of the Executive Leadership Camp With the end of the 2nd session of the camp dedicated to directors in the Government of Dubai. The camp, which was organized between 24 and 26 May, welcomed 22 participants and over 10 distinguished guests who shared their experiences.

The session adopted an interactive engagement approach by providing several innovative tools, applications and workshops aimed providing the participants with a wide range of applied knowledge and skills. The camp also highlighted several analytic activities to promote leadership qualities, as well as dedicated exercises and challenges.

MBRSG’s Executive President His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri said the second session focused on preparing future government leaders to contribute to the advancement of government excellence. It highlighted the UAE's development experience and the importance of leadership in fostering positive changes in government work systems. He said the event focused on fostering talent in line with the UAE Government's vision, reflected in the innovative and successful experiences in flexible government services, as well as turning challenges into successes by investing in cutting-edge and creative tools. These have significantly contributed to exchanging ideas and bridging gaps between leaders, government, and society, while also being aware of the needs of the people.

The first day of the camp included three interactive sessions. The first was on A Book of Trust and Inspiration Lessons, Discussion and Dialogue", hosted by Dr. Khalid Alwazani, Associate Professor of Public Policy at MBRSG. The second session on "The Future of Work Environments and Talent Management in Institutions” was led by Mr. Saleh Al Hammouri, Development and Training Expert in Executive Education at MBRSG. The third on "Government Strategies and Approaches to Advancing and Enhancing Productivity" was hosted by Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG. In addition, the programme also included an interactive event on the "Put Your Words into Action" hosted by trainer Ma'an Odeh, and an interactive workshop on "UAE Competitiveness, Opportunities and Challenges" hosted by Arwa Al Falasi, Acting Head of Section – Implementation and Development of Initiatives at the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

During the second day, MBRSG organised several sessions such as "Security of States in an Era of Turbulence", hosted by Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, and "Prospects for a New World Economy and The Dubai Economic Agenda" hosted by Dr. Khalid Alwazani, Associate Professor of Public Policy at MBRSG. Other interactive events included "Features of Future Leaders" organized by Mr. Saleh Al Hammouri, and a workshop on "Session with Leaders", presented by H.E. Abdul Basit Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME.

The third day’s objective was to highlight the significance of technology and renewable technical advancements, as well as their impact on all aspects of daily life, including economic, governmental, educational, and other areas.

Emphasising the necessity of investing in the new opportunities presented by the digital era and transforming obstacles into tangible accomplishments, a session titled "The Future of Smart Technology: Extensions to Governments, Institutions and Society" was hosted by Dr. Yousef M. Al-Assaf, President at Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai, and a session titled "Session with Leaders" was hosted by His Excellency Tariq Al Janahi, Deputy Executive Director of Dubai Statistics Centre, Digital Dubai Authority.

The MBRSG is preparing to launch the second phase of the Executive Leadership Camp in November, which will be aimed at local and federal government leaders in order to empower them to achieve the UAE government's visions and aspirations in the future, as well as to improve their leadership spirit and thought.