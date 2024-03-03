Dubai, UAE: The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) has announced a number of tips and guidelines to those wishing to participate in the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, with total prizes of USD 1 million. The guidelines aim to raise participants’ awareness on the details that must be highlighted to ensure that all registration requirements and conditions are fulfilled and increase their winning chances. The Award recognises organisations, research centres, and innovators from around the world who develop innovative technologies and prototypes to produce, distribute, desalinate, and purify water using renewable energy. The aim is to develop solutions to the water scarcity challenge facing underprivileged and afflicted communities around the world.

“Suqia UAE supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the UAE’s positive role in fostering hope and improving the lives of millions of people around the world. Thanks to the unlimited support of His Highness, the award has gained the attention of institutions, research centres, and innovators, turning into a global platform for developing practical and sustainable solutions to the global water crisis using renewable energy. Over the past 3 cycles of the award, we rewarded 31 winners from 22 countries for their innovative projects in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic power, and geothermal technologies,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE).

“Suqia requires that each participating project proves the quality and safety of produced water and its production capacity according to relevant factors. These include the quality of the source water, environmental conditions, technical restrictions, disinfecting systems, and maintenance and operational requirements,” added Al Tayer.

Suqia also requires the participants to demonstrate how renewable energy is integrated or utilised to produce water and display environmental impact assessment in terms of water production, desalination, purification or project management. Suqia also recommends highlighting the project’s financial savings through a life cycle cost analysis that outlines its payback period and Internal Rate of Return (IRR). Applications should highlight the creative aspects by demonstrating the project’s process, technology, and methodology. They should also showcase successful examples of efficient water production projects that can be replicated elsewhere by outlining market needs and ease of use. Participants should highlight stakeholders such as partners, sponsors, customers, the public, or end-users. Participants can also elaborate on any awareness activities and knowledge sharing activities to raise stakeholders’ awareness. Applications can elaborate on plans for the project’s future improvements. The Innovative Projects Award and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award categories require that the project is owned by the applicant organisation or company with a registered commercial license. The Innovative Research & Development Award category requires that the project is owned by its sponsor(s), whether they are academic entities, research centres, institutions, or companies. The project must be presented by its supervisors and be accredited by the sponsoring organisation(s).

Suqia requires providing safe drinking water in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines as well as the local Environmental and Social Standards (ESS). The submissions should also analyse the costs and benefits as well as demonstrate the ability to adapt to local environments. The applicant should explain the approach, new and innovative applications, overall efficiency, and prospects for improvement. Moreover, Suqia has issued a set of guidelines for each award category:

Innovative Projects Award (Small projects award USD 240,000 distributed to the top three winners – Large projects award USD 300,000 distributed to the top three winners)

The project submitted by the applicant must be an innovative and commercialised or a ready-to-be- commercialised (e.g. passed pilot stage) solution with measurable results in operation for at least 3 months prior to application deadline date. The project can consist of a single system or multiple systems deployed by the same organisation in different locations. The project should rely on 100% use of renewable energy to produce safe drinking water in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. It should demonstrate innovation in production capacity, overcoming technical limitations, disinfection systems, operation and maintenance requirements, while also improving efficiency and cost effectiveness. The project’s specifications should meet WHO requirements for non-emergency water availability, that is, provide a minimum of 30 litres per person a day to intended recipients.

Innovative Research and Development Award (National Institutions Award USD 200,000 distributed to the top three winners – International Institutions Award USD200,000 distributed to the top three winners)

The submission must be an innovative and prototyped solution with a minimum Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 5, with the ability to demonstrate measurable system, subsystem and/or system component improvements in potable water production, distribution and management methods. The solution must be developed and executed by the applicant with the aim of improving the provision of safe drinking water in line with WHO guidelines. It is preferred if the solution can operate on renewable energy once deployed in the field without affecting its economic viability. The submission should preferably be a solution that is easily installed, operated and maintained without the need for highly specialised skills and tools. It should be able to operate reliably in different and harsh ambient conditions, using low cost and easy to maintain technology.

Innovative Individual Award (Youth Award USD 20,000 for one winner - Distinguished Researcher Award USD 20,000 for one winner)

The individuals applying to this category should have developed one or more contributions to enable innovative technological solutions to address water scarcity, which can use renewable energy to produce safe drinking water in line WHO guidelines. The applicants should submit an overview of their research and implementation contributions towards the aims of the award, along with all supporting documents (scientific publications, patents, prototype photos, descriptions, etc.)

Innovative Crisis Solutions Award (USD 20,000 for one winner)

The applicant’s project must be an innovative system or management system to offer emergency relief by providing clean and safe drinking water in communities that have been affected by internationally declared crises, such as natural disasters or catastrophic events. The project can consist of a single system, or a pool of multiple systems deployed by the same organisation in different locations or communities and have the ability to be deployed within 48 hours. The project must have been field deployed in an emergency and proven to have aided at least 1,000 people in need of fresh water during the initial critical phases of humanitarian assistance. The project should demonstrate innovation in rapid deployment, independency from existing utility supplies and provisions, and robustness during operation. In this category, the applicant need not demonstrate the use of renewable energy, but it is preferable.

Suqia invites all institutions, companies, research centres, innovators, and young people from around the world to participate in the 4th cycle of the award. Applications can be submitted until 30 April 2024 on www.mbrwateraward.ae/awards.

