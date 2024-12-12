Partnership Highlights

Strategic collaboration between IFLA, representing 80 national associations worldwide, and FutureScape Global, Saudi Arabia's premier landscaping exhibition

Inaugural event to be held during World Landscape Architecture Month - April 28-29, 2025, at Arena Riyadh

Focus on advancing Saudi Vision 2030 through sustainable landscape development

Platform for connecting industry professionals with Middle East's giga-projects

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of a groundbreaking partnership between The International Federation of Landscape Architect IFLA and FutureScape Global, a leader in the landscape industry exhibition sector. This collaboration is set to elevate the visibility and impact of the landscape profession, creating stronger connections between IFLA and FutureScape Global. This historic agreement will enhance the relationship between landscape practitioners and industry suppliers, fostering innovation and collaboration across the field.

As part of this exciting partnership, we are looking forward to the FutureScape Global Expo, taking place on April 28th and 29th, 2025, at the Arena Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. This unique event will coincide with World Landscape Architecture Month in April 2025 and promises to be an incredible platform for forging new connections and advancing collaboration within the landscape architecture industry.” IFLA - International Federation of Landscape Architects

Event Overview

FutureScape Global 2025 will serve as a cornerstone event for the $1.5 trillion Saudi Arabian landscaping sector, bringing together developers, urban planners, landscape architects, designers, and horticulturists. The exhibition will showcase innovative solutions for sustainable landscape development while supporting Saudi Arabia's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

Key Focus Areas

Sustainable Development and Environmental Technologies

Economic Diversification and Job Creation

Urban Landscape Enhancement

Community Engagement and Wellness

Venue and Date

Location: Arena Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Dates: April 28, 2025 → April 29, 2025

Contact Information

For media inquiries and additional information about FutureScape Global 2025, please contact: beth.motherwell@eljays44.com

About IFLA

The International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) is the global voice of landscape architecture, representing 80 national associations across Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. IFLA works with governmental and non-governmental organizations, including the UN and UNESCO, to promote excellence in landscape architecture education, research, and practice.

About FutureScape Global

FutureScape Global is Saudi Arabia's dedicated exhibition for the landscaping industry, focusing on innovative solutions for sustainable urban development. The event aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, promoting environmental sustainability and economic diversification through landscape architecture and design.