Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Abu Dhabi Maritime to streamline and accelerate the process of issuing permits for wireless devices used on marine vessels in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration forms part of joint efforts to enhance the efficiency of government services, simplify procedures for vessel owners, and enable the maritime sector to keep pace with digital transformation while strengthening its competitiveness regionally and globally.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials and representatives of the participating entities. The agreement was signed by H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, the Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Abu Dhabi Maritime CEO and AD Ports Group Chief Sustainability Officer; on behalf of Abu Dhabi Maritime—reflecting the parties’ commitment to institutional integration and unified efforts to develop mechanisms for issuing wireless device permits for marine vessels.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Maritime, in coordination with the ITC, will handle the issuance and renewal of permits for wireless devices and link them to the navigational licenses granted to marine vessels, acting on behalf of the TDRA.

The agreement sets out the complementary roles and responsibilities of the three parties to ensure that the cooperation framework is implemented efficiently and transparently. ITC is tasked with coordinating efforts among the parties and monitoring performance by reviewing and assessing reports and sharing outputs with partners, supporting the agreement’s objectives and strengthening institutional integration among the relevant entities.

The TDRA will be responsible for technical oversight and for training Abu Dhabi Maritime personnel on the procedures for handling and issuing wireless device permit applications. It will also provide the necessary technical support and supply data and statistics on licensed marine vessels in Abu Dhabi, while retaining responsibility for managing spectrum frequencies and the technical specifications of devices licensed for use on marine vessels.

Abu Dhabi Maritime will provide TDRA with regularly updated data on marine vessels and the wireless devices installed on them and will collect and remit fees due to TDRA in accordance with the applicable legal frameworks. Thus, ensuring seamless operations and enhancing the efficiency of maritime licensing services in the Emirate.

The agreement also reflects the parties’ commitment to continually developing the Emirate’s maritime infrastructure and boosting its operational efficiency, consolidating Abu Dhabi’s status as an advanced maritime capital that supports the sustainability and prosperity of the sector.

This agreement represents a strategic step towards enhancing maritime safety and security and building a smart, sustainable navigational environment in Abu Dhabi’s waters. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for comprehensive digital transformation by adopting innovative technological solutions that facilitate government services and simplify procedures for customers, while supporting the Emirate’s efforts to advance the sector’s digital infrastructure and enhance its operational performance.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level.

TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services.

The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services.

TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements.

Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services.

With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.

About Abu Dhabi Maritime:

Operating under AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Maritime safeguards the emirate’s waterways and nurtures the sustainable development of its maritime sector.