Abu Dhabi on Wednesday — The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed a research and development cooperation agreement with Tatweer Middle East & Africa in conjunction with GITEX GLOBAL 2025. The partnership aims to strengthen institutional collaboration and develop innovative solutions that support a safe, smart mobility ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in adopting advanced technologies and advancing sustainable mobility.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and Dr. Atef Garib, CEO of Tatweer Middle East & Africa, in the presence of senior officials and specialists from both sides, underscoring a shared commitment to strategic partnerships that foster innovation and sustainability in the transport sector.

Under the agreement, ITC and Tatweer Middle East & Africa will expand cooperation in R&D, technology transfer and prototyping for intelligent transport systems. Joint initiatives will focus on applying AI, machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver advanced solutions that improve network efficiency and road safety across the Emirate. Collaboration will also include field trials and stakeholder feedback to enhance services, as well as the development of smart systems for road and parking management. The agreement provides tailored training programmes and capacity-building for ITC employees, in cooperation with international institutes specialising in modern smart-mobility technologies.

The agreement sets out clear roles and responsibilities, whereby ITC will provide strategic oversight, monitor project outputs and assess their impact on Abu Dhabi’s transport system, reflecting its legislative, regulatory and supervisory role in managing and developing this vital sector. Tatweer Middle East & Africa will contribute actively to the partnership by providing data, analysis and technical support to help achieve the agreement’s objectives and deliver shared outcomes.

This agreement reaffirms both parties’ commitment to ongoing collaboration on smart, sustainable mobility solutions that support Abu Dhabi’s vision for an integrated, modern transport ecosystem, raising performance standards and service quality while meeting future needs.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.

About Tatweer Middle East & Africa:

Tatweer is one of the leading firms that emerged from the core of Transportation, Traffic and Road Engineering Industries to offer a unique blend between Professional Engineering Services and Innovative Smart Technologies. Dedicated to delivering turnkey solutions, Tatweer integrates innovation across all services and products. Its strength lies in investing in the right expertise, which leads to the formation of highly qualified and diverse teams of professionals who deliver comprehensive and tailored services to all clients. With a solid reputation as a pioneer of innovation across various market sectors, Tatweer continues to lead in developing advanced and sustainable solutions that address current challenges while anticipating the needs and ambitions of the future.