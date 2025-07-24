Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has launched a comprehensive field inspection campaign covering various areas across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The campaign aims to verify taxi drivers’ compliance with the highest standards of cleanliness and personal appearance, as part of ITC’s regulatory role and ongoing efforts to enhance service quality and improve the customer experience.

The campaign is being conducted by field inspection teams using structured checklists and clearly defined evaluation criteria, including the driver’s general appearance, personal hygiene, the cleanliness of the vehicle’s interior and exterior, and adherence to preventive measures. The inspections are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure broad oversight and integrated efforts.

This campaign is part of a broader series of regulatory initiatives undertaken by ITC to enhance the efficiency of the taxi fleet and improve the overall quality of services provided. It reflects ITC’s commitment to providing a transport environment that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s urban development objectives and meets the expectations of both residents and visitors.

ITC affirms that this campaign reflects its commitment to fostering a safe and reliable transport environment, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to enhance quality of life. The campaign is expected to contribute to improving the customer experience and enhancing the efficiency of taxi services across the Emirate.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.