Abu Dhabi:– With Eid Al Fitr drawing closer and for the purpose of updating with its operations and services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced the timings of its services during Eid Al-Fitr holiday, starting from Monday, April 8th, 2024, until Sunday, April 14th, 2024, confirming that surface parking and toll gates will be free of charge during the holiday.

Customers Happiness Centres

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, as of Monday, April 8th, 2024, till the end of the official holiday, and will resume their official working hours on Monday, April 15th, 2024. Furthermore, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online through ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through “TAMM" platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge as of Monday, April 8th, 2024, until 7:59 AM on Monday, April 15th, 2024. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the Eid holiday.

The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. The ITC also urges drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.

Darb Toll Gate System

The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the Eid holiday starting from Monday, April 8th, 2024. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday is over, starting Monday, April 15th, 2024, during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).

Public Bus Services

During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, public bus services including local and regional bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule followed during weekends, with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday.

As for inter-city bus services and buses between the emirates, the ITC has coordinated with the relevant entities to increase the number of trips during the holiday, including the last days of Ramadan and during Eid, in a manner that is proportionate to the anticipated increase in the demand for the services.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the "Abu Dhabi Link" bus services will operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM during the holiday.

The Automated Rapid Transit (ART) service will operate according to the regular schedule from Wednesday to Sunday, with a 60-minute frequency, based on the following schedule:

First trip from Reem Mall 10:00 AM Last trip from Reem Mall 7:00 PM First trip from Marina Mall 10:50 AM Last trip from Marina Mall 7:50 PM

To view the service timings of buses and public transport services, please visit the ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app and Google Maps.

On the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, the ITC extends its warmest wishes and regards to our wise leaders, people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations. May Allah bless us with many returns in good health and prosperity.

-Ends-