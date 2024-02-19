The "Happiness and Quality of Life Council", of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), held its first meeting to discuss the Council’s plan and vision during the next phase and to present an agenda of various activities that keep pace with the objectives of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council for employees, members who own private sector establishments, partners of the ACCI, and members of society in general.

This meeting was chaired by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board member of the ACCI - Chairwoman of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council. The meeting was attended at Al Safia Council - Ajman, Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Board member of the AJBWC - First Vice President of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council, and members of the Council

This meeting reviewed the main tasks of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council, which is concerned with setting directions and general supervision of the implementation of happiness and quality of life policies and strategies in the Ajman Chamber, preparing annual plans for programs and initiatives that enhance happiness and quality of life for employees, customers, partners and society, and raising awareness of happiness tools and applications and opportunities to benefit from these tools to improve the quality of life.

This meeting dealt with developing a strategic plan for the Council for 2024, with a monthly meeting being held to determine the mechanism for implementing the business plan and the results of the programs and events implemented in the field of happiness directed at “employees, customers, partners, and society,” and the necessity of providing a sustainable channel to receive ideas and proposals that support the goals of the Council, and its directions through a series of workshops.

The attendees stressed the importance of cooperation with the happiness councils of the local authorities and departments in Ajman, and holding a specialized forum during the holy month of Ramadan to enhance cooperation and partnership and learn about the best practices in the field of happiness for the benefit of all parties and society in general.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the members of the Council, and stressed that the Happiness and Quality of Life Council aims to create an encouraging and stimulating environment to increase the level of happiness and quality of life for the ACCI’s employees, whose members are establishment owners, partners from government and private entities, and members of society in general, explaining that the Council will work to implement a wide range of activities in cooperation with the partners of the ACCI.

She added that the Council will have a positive impact on the ACCI’s internal work environment and employee’s happiness, which will be reflected in the quality of services and the development of projects and initiatives in the Ajman Chamber.