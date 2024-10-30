Abu Dhabi: With the official launch of the Ma’ashi pension platform, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has inaugurated an awareness campaign regarding the services available on the platform for employers, insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries, agents, guardians and caretakers.

The new platform has been introduced to enhance the quality of services offered to customers through flexible, transparent, quick and efficient models that allow employers, insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and other groups benefiting from GPSSA’s service to create accounts on their own and complete services independently. Additionally, the Ma’ashi platform consists of various notification and approval tools that support users when tracking transactions, updating data, viewing financial information and statements, and many more.

During the GITEX 2024 exhibition and prior to its launch, GPSSA offered stakeholders all the information required about Ma’ashi. As a follow-up and in efforts to continue spreading awareness, the GPSSA has arranged various workshops for employers regarding Ma’ashi, where in-depth information on the mechanism of applying for services, paying contributions and other procedures to adhere to in order to ensure a smooth transition from the previous portal will be explained. The need to continuously update data and complete transactions that are under progress will be emphasized, especially when registering insured employees, completing end-of-service transactions or merging employment years.

The virtual workshops have already began on the 29th October and will run till 31st October, followed by six other workshops due to take place on the 4th, 7th, 11th, 14th, 18th and 21st November 2024.

The GPSSA requests employers, insured individuals, pensioners and beneficiaries to familiarize themselves with the updated services available on the platform alongside the technical terminologies in order to fully benefit from the services provided on Ma’ashi, and invites all its customers to follow the Ma’ashi campaign and read the media content published on GPSSA’s platform in order to stay informed and updated.

