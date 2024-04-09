Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Family Care Authority (FCA) provided its holistic family care, social, and psychological services to Palestinian patients and children flown over from Palestine with their families.

The efforts of the Family Care Authority in providing comprehensive services are based on the vision of the UAE in providing the necessary assistance to the Palestinian people, especially children and cancer patients who are hosted by the UAE to receive health care in the country. Through its services, the FCA seeks to positively impact the lives of injured children, young cancer patients, and their accompanying families by supporting them and alleviating their suffering.

HE Dr Bushra, Director General of the Family Care Authority, stated: "The children of Palestine hold a special place in our hearts, and we are privileged to extend a warm welcome to them and their families. Embracing them as our own, we are dedicated to supporting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's initiative to provide medical care for Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip. It is our responsibility to ensure that they feel at home here in Abu Dhabi as part of this noble cause. The Family Care Authority is fully committed to delivering a comprehensive range of family care services, encompassing social, psychological, and family counselling, to complement the medical care they receive."

Her Excellency added: "We are dedicated to delivering exceptional care for children and their families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Our comprehensive programs cater to both male and female children and adolescents, offering educational and therapeutic activities designed to enhance their skills. The Family Care Authority team comprises dedicated social workers, psychologists, and case managers who are fully equipped to offer comprehensive support to help them overcome the adverse effects of their traumatic experiences. We firmly believe in the profound healing impact of compassion, empathy, and solidarity, sentiments that we extend to our Palestinian brothers and sisters."

About Family Care Authority

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, counseling, and emergency assistance to families, the elderly, individuals with determination, youth, and other vulnerable groups. Through its cutting-edge case management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive.

