Dubai, UAE – The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai successfully organized an open day to provide 190 job opportunities to Emirati citizens. The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, NAFIS programme, the Dubai Community Development Authority and The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) and took place at Umm Suqeim Majlis and aimed to connect Emirati job seekers with leading private sector companies across various industries.

The open day witnessed strong participation from Travelex, Al Futtaim, Al Ansari, Rotana, Ecars, Al Shayaa, Bahri & Mazroei, Burberry, Gulcare, Kanoo, Amana, Algurg, and Nas Neuron. These companies offered direct employment opportunities to Emiratis, providing roles in sectors ranging from finance and hospitality to healthcare and construction.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, praised the collective efforts of the council and its strategic partners in organizing the event, highlighting its importance for advancing Emiratisation in the private sector. He said: “The open day reflects our commitment to creating direct employment opportunities for Emiratis, aligning with the council's mission to foster Emirati talent and integrate them into key sectors of the economy. These open days offer candidates the opportunity to embody the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, who said: ‘Our directives to the youth are: Take initiative, don't wait.’ We are proud to partner with both government entities and leading private sector companies to achieve sustainable Emiratisation, offering our citizens promising career opportunities in diverse industries.”

“These initiatives are essential in enabling Emiratis to contribute to the nation’s economic growth while developing long-term career paths. By collaborating with companies across multiple industries, we ensure that Emiratis play an active role in driving the country’s future, in line with our national goals for a diversified and dynamic economy” He added.

This initiative is part of the council’s broader efforts to empower Emiratis and ensure their active participation in the private sector. Through partnerships with companies across multiple industries, the council aims to provide career development opportunities and support the UAE’s vision for a dynamic, diversified economy.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.