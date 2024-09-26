The Department of Human Resources of RAK Government receives Certificate of Merit and Award of Recognition from SAP for distinguished implementation of the global human capital management system

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE — The Department of Human Resources of RAK Government (RAK DHR) announced today the successful implementation of SAP SuccessFactors System, a leading cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution.

This milestone marks a significant step in RAK Government's digital transformation journey to modernize human resources operations and enhance public service delivery. As recognition of this achievement, RAK DHR was awarded the Certificate of Merit and the Award of Recognition from SAP International for the successful and distinguished implementation of the SAP Human Capital Management System.

RAK DHR hosted an SAP UAE delegation at their headquarters to celebrate the successful go-live and receive the Certificate of Merit and Award of Recognition for their distinguished implementation of SAP SuccessFactors.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Abdullatif Khalifa, General Manager of RAK DHR - Ras Al Khaimah, said: "We are highly proud and honoured that the Department of Human Resources of Ras Al Khaimah has received the Certificate of Merit and the Award of Recognition for the successful and distinguished implementation of the SAP Human Capital Management System from SAP International. This achievement reflects our commitment to developing our human capital management system and enhancing our services in our journey towards digital transformation, which will help us keep up with future aspirations. Furthermore, adopting the latest technological and smart systems will contribute to optimizing efficiency and productivity and delivering an exceptional employee experience, positioning our department at the forefront of government entities that adopt global best practices. We continue to work on fostering innovation and improving our organizational performance to follow the directions of our wise leadership and contribute to achieving the future vision of Ras Al Khaimah."

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, commented: "We are proud to support the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in their digital transformation journey. SAP SuccessFactors provides a scalable and flexible platform that not only optimizes HR operations but also aligns with the UAE's national vision to foster an inclusive and empowered society. The significant improvements in efficiency and employee satisfaction are a testament to the transformative power of our solutions."

The implementation has already yielded significant benefits for RAK Government. Report generation time has been reduced from 24 hours to just 2 hours, enabling faster decision-making and improved responsiveness. With 80 self-service options available through the SAP SuccessFactors Mobile app, employees can manage personal information, career development plans, and performance feedback anytime, anywhere. A recent survey revealed improvement in employees satisfaction with the new system and that they find it easy to use reflecting the platform's intuitive design and effectiveness in fostering employee engagement and satisfaction.

In addition to core HR functions, RAK DHR has implemented several SAP SuccessFactors modules—including Employee Central, Workforce Analytics, Employee Central Service Center, and Recruiting—that have significantly streamlined HR operations and improved the employee experience. RAK DHR plans to implement additional modules like Time Tracking and Employee Central Payroll and is considering incorporating AI technologies into its HR operations to further enhance its digital transformation.

Aligned with the UAE’s 10-year national plan "We the UAE 2031", RAK Government aims to foster a forward-thinking society by motivating its people, attracting top talent, and creating an environment conducive to innovation. The adoption of SAP SuccessFactors is instrumental in realizing this vision, providing employees with 24/7 access to HR services through a modern, user-friendly platform.

SAP will also be hosting, in October, a senior delegation from RAK Government HR at SAP's global headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, for knowledge exchange sessions and to present the latest global HCM trends.

This digital transformation initiative, known as the "Mawaredna" project, reflects RAK DHR’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to innovation and excellence. By offering innovative digital services to its employees, the government enhances engagement and happiness, which in turn leads to improved public service delivery.