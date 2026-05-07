Ajman, United Arab Emirates: In line with its strategic approach focused on innovation, zero bureaucracy principles, and advancing digital transformation in the Emirate of Ajman, the Department of Finance in Ajman has launched the Mawjoodat system. Mawjoodat is an integrated smart digital platform for government asset management. The system represents one of the latest technological solutions designed to enhance the efficiency of managing government resources while achieving the highest levels of transparency and sustainability in institutional performance.

This initiative aligns with the Department’s strategic objectives to empower government entities to improve the management of both physical and digital assets, with the aim of strengthening financial sustainability, enhancing the quality of government services, and achieving the highest standards of efficiency and governance.

The launch took place during a workshop organised by the Department at Ajman Saray Hotel, aimed at introducing relevant government personnel across the Emirate to the new system in preparation of its implementation and to enhance user readiness. The session included an overview of the platform, user training on its functionalities, explanations of asset management procedures and technical support, as well as discussions around feedback and potential challenges.

The development of the “Mawjoodat” system reflects the Department’s direction that focuses on building a smart and agile financial ecosystem based on reducing administrative complexity and adopting innovative digital solutions that enable faster, more accurate, and transparent operations that support data-driven decision-making.

The new system provides a unified digital platform to comprehensively manage the full lifecycle of government assets, contributing to reduced reliance on manual processes, faster service delivery, and minimised procedural errors through automation. This aligns with zero bureaucracy objectives and enhances the overall user experience across government entities.

Additionally, the system features advanced analytical capabilities that enable decision-makers to access accurate, real-time data, improving decision efficiency, ensuring optimal asset utilisation, reducing waste, and lowering operational costs ultimately elevating the efficiency of government spending.

In this context, H.E. Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, stated that the system represents a significant advancement in government asset management. He noted that it leverages the latest technologies in data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance the ability to forecast future needs and support proactive, data-driven decision-making. This system launch also aligns with Ajman Vision 2030 and its focus on government excellence through innovation and agility.

He added: “At this stage, we are focused on maximising the value of government assets by leveraging data to improve overall visibility and achieve the best possible returns. The project reinforces sound governance principles and serves as a key pillar in standardising asset management practices and integrating asset data across government entities, while ensuring alignment with global best practices. It also supports integration between financial systems, enabling seamless data flow and enhancing the reliability and quality of reporting.”

The launch of the system underscores the Department of Finance’s commitment to keeping pace with rapid technological advancements to achieve outstanding results, enhance operational efficiency, support sustainable economic development, and reinforce the Emirate’s position as a leading hub in advanced financial management.