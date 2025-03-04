Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman continues to strengthen its institutional efficiency, having obtained three prestigious international certifications. These include the Quality Assurance and Improvement Program (QAIP) certification from the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE IAA) in compliance with global internal auditing standards, the Dubai Building Code certification for accessibility for People of Determination and senior citizens from GTÜV, and the ISO 56001:2024 certification, the latest international standard for innovation management systems.

This achievement reflects the department’s commitment to adopting excellence standards, cultivating a culture of quality, continuous improvement, and innovation, while ensuring an inclusive and sustainable work environment that serves all segments of society. With these additions, the department has now raised its total number of quality certifications to 14.

On this occasion, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, emphasised that these accomplishments would not have been possible without the continuous support of the wise leadership. He highlighted that they embody the department’s dedication to enhancing transparency, institutional efficiency, and adherence to the highest standards of quality and governance—all in support of sustainable development and the Ajman Vision 2030 objectives of inclusivity, institutional agility, and sustainability.

He stated: "We are proud of these accreditations, which reflect the dedication and commitment of our team in achieving institutional excellence and fostering continuous innovation as a means to enhance government efficiency and improve quality of life in the emirate."

As part of these achievements, the UAE Internal Auditors Association, accredited by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), awarded The Department of Finance in Ajman a "Generally Conforms" rating—the highest level of compliance—confirming its adherence to the Code of Ethics and the effectiveness of its internal auditing processes. This certification underscores the department’s commitment to enhancing financial and regulatory efficiency in Ajman, optimising risk assessment, and ensuring the best use of resources—ultimately reinforcing governance and transparency at the highest levels.

In line with its commitment to inclusivity and sustainability, the Department of Finance in Ajman also obtained the Dubai Building Code certification, affirming its success in adapting its facilities and buildings to meet the needs of People of Determination and senior citizens. This achievement aligns with the leadership’s vision of creating an inclusive and accessible work environment for the government that serves all members of society.

Additionally, the ISO 56001:2024 certification was awarded to the Department of Finance in Ajman for meeting all the standards’ requirements. This certification highlights the efforts of the department in establishing a strategic innovation framework, establishing a culture of creativity, and implementing effective processes for idea management. It also emphasises the use of performance measurement mechanisms and continuous improvement strategies, ensuring the development of innovative solutions that create value for stakeholders. This milestone reaffirms the department’s commitment to embedding innovation within its operations.