Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD), the regulator of the social sector in Abu Dhabi, has launched the digital version of its Sports for All policy. This policy aims to promote physical activity and encourage all members of society to engage in diverse sports.

The digital version was launched during a workshop and discussion session attended by representatives from partner organizations and specialists in the sports field. During the session, DCD outlined the objectives, standards, and implementation mechanisms of the policy, which are designed to increase participation across all segments of society, fostering an active and healthy lifestyle through sports.

The DCD collaborates with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other relevant authorities to enhance sports participation among all community members, including those needing special support, ensuring they can easily engage in physical activity and sports.

The workshop reviewed the role of policies in establishing basic standards that boost community participation in sports activities. The Sports for All policy identifies challenges hindering some community members' participation in sports and works to find solutions in coordination with relevant authorities. Additionally, the policy seeks to protect individuals' rights to engage in and learn about sports, including heritage sports.

All sports entities in the emirate, including those responsible for organizing sports events and managing their venues, technical specialists in the field of sports, sports professionals, and all individuals employed in the sports sector in Abu Dhabi, are subject to the policy.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said: “This workshop was held to activate the Sports for All policy that the DCD launched at the beginning of this year. It aims to consolidate the concepts of physical health, highlight the essential role of sports, and encourage community members to adopt an active lifestyle and practice various kinds of sports.”

He added: “During the workshop and discussion session, we reviewed the policy axes and its main objectives, in addition to the legislative role of the department in regulating the social sector and sports in Abu Dhabi. This will include physical activity for community groups, developing infrastructure with partners, enhancing the sustainability of sports, and promoting volunteering across sports activities and events. It also includes activating the role of corporate social responsibility activities in sports and community sports events. As we call on all members of society to adopt an active lifestyle and practice sports continuously, we also call on the authorities concerned with sports to adopt the Sports for All policy and adhere to the standards to create comprehensive and inclusive sports activities.”

The workshop addressed the role of community sports in establishing the concepts of community integration and cohesion among members of society. Through the Sports for All Policy, sporting activities will be available to all segments and individuals of society without discrimination, and groups that might be less active, such as the elderly, will be encouraged to actively engage in sports and community activities. Through this policy, the DCD also aims to streamline the work of specialized agencies and clubs and support them in organizing successful and purposeful sports events.

The Sports for All Policy includes comprehensive guidelines to physical activity that are aligned with WHO standards. It ensures infrastructure meets the needs of all community members and encourages volunteerism and corporate social responsibility in sports.

The policy is dedicated to establishing equality in the right to engage in sports, ensuring that all members of society enjoy the same right to participate in sports activities and access sports facilities and events without any discrimination.

You can view the Sports for All policy via the link: www.bit.ly/3XdBBvi

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 4 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA).

