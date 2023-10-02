The delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) concluded a successful and fruitful working visit to the judicial institutions of the Republic of South Korea, with a halt at the National Digital Forensic Research Centre and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office of the Republic of Korea (SPO).

The delegation was given a comprehensive presentation on the tasks undertaken by the National Digital Forensic Research Centre, the systems employed in monitoring cybercrime and cybersecurity, and the mechanisms in place to detect this type of offences, together with the electronic link-up process between the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Cyber Investigation Bureau and the relevant government agencies.

The visit was also an opportunity to hold a meeting with the Prosecutor General of the SPO in Seoul, during which was reviewed the organisational structure of the Public Prosecution in South Korea and the various specialised prosecutor's offices, such as the Public Prosecutor's Office in charge of patent cases and the Public Prosecutor's Office for family matters, in addition to receiving an introduction to the advanced technical systems used by the prosecutors to facilitate the performance of their tasks and enable them to carry out their duties in a timely manner.

The objective of this visit, which lasted several days, was to explore the experiences and practices of judicial institutions, correctional facilities and the Judicial Institute of Seoul, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to broaden the prospects of cooperation with partners at the regional and international levels and to exchange experiences with the various judicial authorities, so as to support the development of the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and sustain its leadership on a global scale.

During this visit to South Korea, His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, led the ADJD delegation which comprised His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, and Mr. Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division.