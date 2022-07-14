Informative virtual and physical tours of Etihad Museum.

The aim is to develop the skills of the cultural guides and grant them certificates of participation in the “Accredited Cultural Guide Programme ” within a week.

It develops the leadership abilities of participants and enhances their self-confidence and ability to communicate with others.

Strengthening the relationship of young people with museums and keeping Emirati cultural heritage top of mind.

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the ‘Certified Cultural Guide Programme’ at Etihad Museum for school students between 10 and 18, promising them a summer full of interesting and innovative activities taking place from 18th to 29th July 2022.

Over the course of two weeks, Dubai Culture prepared a unique programme in Arabic and English, including physical and virtual tours of Etihad Museum to grant participants the opportunity to learn what it takes to become a certified cultural guide and about the various sections of the museum, developing their knowledge about the history of the UAE and the holdings of its founding fathers. The virtual part of the programme will be held on Microsoft Teams in cooperation with Dubai 360.

Participants will also be provided with a valuable opportunity to acquire cultural guidance skills that contribute to the development of their leadership skills and enhance their self-confidence and ability to communicate with others. The programme also includes theoretical exercises and practical tours of Etihad Museum, spanning five days under the supervision of certified cultural guides. Participants will also acquire the needed skills to organise cultural tours and provide interesting experiences for guests. After passing the practical evaluation, the participants will receive souvenirs and certificates of participation in the programme.

Hanan Al Harmoodi the Project manager of cultural guide programme said: “The Certified cultural guide programme aims to highlight the cultural-guide profession and raise awareness of the importance of the guide’s role as an ambassador for their country in front of visitors from all over the world. This initiative comes within the framework of Dubai Culture’s commitment to stimulating creativity and innovation among young people, discovering and developing national talents, and giving students the opportunity to invest their time in the best way during their summer vacation.”

Al Harmoodi added: “Through the programme, we also aim to consolidate the cultural and social role of specialised museums and enhance their presence among new generations towards the formation of a rich societal culture. We also seek to strengthen the relationship of the youth with the history of the UAE and its heritage. Emirati culture is present in the minds and hearts of the younger generations and motivates them to draw inspiration from the story of the Founding Fathers to continue the emirate’s development and prosperity over the next 50 years.”

The programme runs daily from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those interested can register via this link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1IPUSiAK7QeLY9M1wEKjGO2kqdK-LJ-Ha1PjDyy6D-u4/edit?usp=sharing

