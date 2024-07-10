RIYADH: The board of directors of the Sports Boulevard Foundation (SBF), chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sports Boulevard Foundation, approved the Global Sports Tower designs, a prominent landmark within the Sports Boulevard project on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road.

The Global Sports Tower, the tallest sports tower in the world and a key landmark of the Sports Boulevard project, will play a significant role in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The tower is set to enhance the quality of life in Riyadh, positioning the city as one of the top 10 economies globally.

The Sports Boulevard, a groundbreaking project, will offer a unique destination that integrates all aspects of life. This project is envisioned as a bridge to a futuristic urban environment for Riyadh, promising to positively influence the Kingdom's economy and elevate its international standing.

The Sports Boulevard project extends for more than 135km on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, connecting Wadi Hanifah in the West with Wadi Al Sulai in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse riders. The project includes more than 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. In addition, there are several unique destinations and investment zones, totaling an area that exceeds 3 million square meters.

The world’s first sports tower of such scale will contribute to achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, which commits to creating a sustainable, regenerative environment that enhances the quality of life. This includes a real sports renaissance that not only elevates the Kingdom's international ambitions but also provides facilities to encourage grassroots sports participation.

The Global Sports Tower is set to be the tallest sports tower in the world, standing at 130 meters. The total internal area is 84,000 square meters. It will include more than 30 different sports facilities and the world's tallest indoor climbing wall which totals 98 meters. The wall offers opportunities for climbers from all levels from beginner to professional, all can enjoy the world's fastest-growing sport. The tower will be crowned with the world's highest running track. Fully digitised and with a circuit of 250 meters, any athlete can enjoy a unique training experience, whilst enjoying one of the best views of Riyadh.

The tower is distinguished by its unique architectural design that applies to the Sports Boulevard Design Code driven by the principles of Salmani architecture, which is based on both originality and modernity. The tower following these principles makes it a distinctive landmark on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and across the whole of Riyadh.

The tower aims to achieve the goals of the Sports Boulevard project and improve the quality of life in Riyadh by promoting sports and enabling the community by providing world-class facilities that contribute to promoting a sports culture among all members of society.

The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh's mega projects launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 19th, 2019. Chaired by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The project is committed to improving the quality of life for the city’s residents and visitors by offering them integrated infrastructure and pedestrian pathways, cycling pathways, horse-riding trails, and more.