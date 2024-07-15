Volunteering at the authority covers a range of sectors including environment, social, infrastructure, education and health

Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is calling on licensed not-for-profits, social enterprises, volunteer groups, academia, and private sector organisations to apply for the Community Volunteering Activation Programme (CVAP). This initiative provides grants to private and third-sector entities, empowering them to implement community-focused programmes that offer impactful and sustainable solutions to social priorities.

Applicants can choose from existing opportunities or propose new programmes that address various social challenges, giving them the flexibility to align with their values and create a lasting impact on the community. All programmes submitted through CVAP must be designed to serve one of the Authority’s defined target groups: senior citizens and residents, people of determination, children and youth, women, low-income families, blue-collar workers, society, and other vulnerable groups.

Programmes should also align with one of the outlined key themes including environmental conservation, community development, education, healthcare, and national identity. This approach fosters innovation, customisation, personal growth, and societal contribution.

Maysa Alnuwais, Community Engagement & Volunteering Division Director, Community Engagement and Volunteering, The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “At the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, we strive to create strategic alliances across the government sector, private sector and the Third Sector to promote impactful volunteering programmes, provide sustainable funding mechanisms, and engage community members. Our various volunteering opportunities, delivered through dedicated programmes and initiatives, are designed to foster a culture of collaborative social responsibility. We encourage all eligible partners to apply for the CVAP grant - it serves as a great motivator to build an inclusive, caring community.”

Each program is rolled out as an integrated journey to empower volunteers and enhance their continued participation through community activations. This promotes the volunteer progression ladder, develops evaluation rankings, and drives volunteer incentive packages, as part of a strategy to encourage social responsibility and community engagement in Abu Dhabi.

The programme evaluation criteria include several key components to ensure alignment with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an’s goals. Solutions must address a relevant social priority, include a volunteering component for general or specialised volunteers, and be designed to achieve maximum impact for the targeted beneficiary. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate a clear operating and marketing model, team capabilities, a structured financial model to guarantee project sustainability, and clear impact measurement for their proposed programmes.

To support applicants, The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an offers free consultation sessions to help entities design their programmes, as well as funding for the initial programme kick-off the first year and assessment for business scale-up, offering additional funding for the future based on performance and success milestones.

In 2023, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an activated 18 operators and provided funding to 21 different programs that benefited over 150,000 beneficiaries in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, activating more than 3500 volunteers.

Applications are open all year round and interested operators click here to initiate the process. For more information about The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, please visit: https://maan.gov.ae/en/.

About Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of a thriving community of the Third Sector, non-profits, social enterprises and volunteer groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, social, environment and infrastructure.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.