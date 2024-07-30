Dubai: The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office has launched the Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE, aimed at achieving the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. This launch reflects the leadership's vision to transform the UAE into a global hub for developing and adopting AI solutions and applications across various fields.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE government, under the vision of its leadership, strives to make the UAE a global leader in AI by developing digital infrastructure and enhancing an integrated system that employs AI in all vital sectors. This launch aims to provide a thriving environment in accordance with the highest standards of safety and privacy and to enhance societal trust in these applications.

His Excellency added that the UAE is a leader in raising awareness of the importance of AI and its applications. The country is intensifying efforts, accelerating its work, and enhancing global partnerships to set standards for the optimal use of AI technologies. It ensures the best forms of protection for the rights of individuals, users, and communities, thereby fostering the continuous development of the digital landscape in the UAE.

The UAE Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence aims to establish a robust principles and frameworks for applying the most advanced AI models, focusing on strengthening the relationship between humans and machines. The principles of the charter include importance of safety and fairness to provide an equitable environment for society. This ensures the responsible development of AI technologies, guaranteeing their inclusivity and accessibility for all.

The Charter also includes principles to enhance awareness in the AI field for an inclusive future, benefiting from AI advancements to ensure fair technological access for all segments of society. Additionally, it covers compliance with the laws related to the development and use of AI.

Interested individuals can view the charter through the link: https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/UAEAI-Methaq-EN2-3.pdf