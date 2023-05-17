UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) held its Annual Partners Gathering in Abu Dhabi, where it hosted and honored its strategic partners in the public and private sectors. The gathering included various activities, including a presentation of the pillars of "We the UAE 2031" Vision, highlighting areas related to the role and mission of TDRA in regulating the telecommunications sector and enabling digital transformation.

H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, delivered the opening speech at the event, in which he highlighted the partners’ efforts and support for TDRA and expressed his gratitude and appreciation, stressing the need to enhance cooperation and concerted efforts during the next stage, including the acceleration of technological development and digital transformation.

He said: “Collaboration between government entities on the one hand, and between the government and the private sector on the other, is a key element in achieving the major strategic goals, and today it is more crucial than ever, due to the urgent need to combine companies' ability to innovate, work in agile and dynamic manner, constantly aspire towards growth and expansion, and the government's need to develop policies and regulations, provide advanced digital services.”

H.E. Al Mesmar added: “If a vision is a promise and a dream, then achieving it requires perseverance, commitment and concerted efforts. Today, as we reaffirm that our successes on every level would not have been achieved without your support as strategic partners, we affirm our confidence that this partnership will continue to achieve the goals of "We the UAE 2031" Vision, which includes the government, society and the economy.”

H.E. Al Mesmar stressed that "We the UAE 2031" Vision will serve as a compass for government entities and TDRA’s partners during the next stage, with the aim of achieving the most pioneering system as well as cooperation in enhancing government performance, focusing on providing the best government services in the world and developing the best agile work models in order to achieve results and efficiency .

-Ends-

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.