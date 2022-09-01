UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) praised the tech giant Amazon for the launch the new Amazon Web Serves Middle East (UAE) Region in the UAE .

Amazon Web Services (AWS), through its new data centers, will be able to provide many innovative services and solutions to companies operating in various fields such as healthcare, financial services, advertising, marketing, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, among others.

H.E. Eng. Majed Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, commended Amazon for this step. He said: “It reflects the leading position of the UAE as a digital economy hub. It also signifies the confidence of major international companies in the advantages available in the UAE. We consider this step as a milestone in our race to a sustainable digital future, which we build in partnership with the private sector, as a reflection of our wise leadership vision to consolidate a comprehensive and integrated digital life.”

H.E. Al Mesmar added: “This step coincides with the first year of our second 50 years’ journey, which will be full with leading achievements. It also corresponds to the increasing importance of cloud computing, which has become an integral part of the root technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution era. We commend the tireless efforts of TDRA’s team in coordination with the service providers to provide advanced ICT infrastructure for Amazon, which enabled it to complete this project on schedule. We also thank the government entities that supported this achievement, including Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Dubai FDI, Dubai Digital Authority, local customs authorities, and many others. We believe that the prospects for this project will soon be evident through the broad networking that will benefit many institutions.”

H.E. Al Mesmar thanked the telecom service providers in the UAE for their cooperation in this project and for their efforts to establish a strong infrastructure that attracts investments. He added that telecom companies will always be the active partner in shaping the process of sustainable digital transformation.

Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz, Vice President of World-Wide Public Sector EMEA Sales said “By leveraging the new AWS UAE Region, there are more opportunities for government organisations and industry to harness the power of the cloud to accelerate innovation and digital transformation in line with the UAE’s economic and national agendas. The new region will drive job creation and provide training for highly sought-after technology skills whilst also offering the UAE’s customers access to the most advanced cloud technologies with the highest levels of security, availability, and resiliency.

The UAE has established itself as a leading global digital hub, and AWS is proud to be supporting its ambitions for future growth.

About the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA)

the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) was established in the UAE according to the Federal Law by Decree No. 3 of 2003, focusing on two main fields: regulating the telecommunications sector, and enabling government entities’ digital transformation.

In regulation, TDRA’s role focuses on ensuring excellent telecom services, developing the ICT sector, protecting the stakeholders’ interests, implementing relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, developing human resources and promoting research and development, to achieve the UAE’s regional and global leading position in the telecommunications sector.

In enablement, TDRA manages federal entities’ digital transformation according to the Law No. 3 of 2011. It works to achieve two strategic goals in this context, namely: enhancing the digital lifestyle, and achieving UAE’s leadership in digital technical infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.tdra.gov.ae