Dubai, UAE:– Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has launched “Tap to Donate” instant donation devices to support its 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and undernourished groups in 50 countries.

Twenty-five interactive smart screens will be placed in three Majid Al Futtaim-owned malls: City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah. The devices will enable simple, on-the-go donations to the food-donation drive through Visa or MasterCard bankcards, or via Apple Pay or Google Pay technologies on smartphones and smartwatches.

Featuring sleek, 55-inch interactive touchscreen displays that mimic the shape of a large tablet, the devices stand 190cms tall and 60cms wide . They offer several options for donation amounts – AED10, AED50, and AED100 – all of which will go towards securing basic food ingredients for individuals and families in less fortunate communities.

Another Innovative Concept that encourage community engagement

The instant donation devices offer a new innovative option for individuals to donate directly to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, and support the community engagement principle adopted by MBRGI to provide everyone with the opportunity to contribute to charity and humanitarian work. This method expands the network of donors, enhances its efficiency, and accelerates its achievement of humanitarian goals.

Partnerships for Good

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of MBRGI, said: “The interactive devices rolled out by MBRGI in three major shopping malls provide visitors and employees a quick and easy option to donate directly to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which aims to provide food support to those in need in underprivileged communities in 50 countries. The devices utilize smart donation technologies, offering donors the option of contributing via mobile phones and bank cards. This initiative highlights the role of financial technology in supporting and expanding charity and humanitarian work, and enabling more people to donate and contribute to the fight against hunger by providing food relief for the undernourished.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, commented on the company’s participation by saying: “Our support for the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, by dedicating space for the donation devices in several Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls in Dubai and Sharjah, stems from our commitment to support global humanitarian initiatives, especially those that originate in the UAE and deliver impact across the whole world. This noble campaign is aligned with Majid Al Futtaim’s vision to deliver ‘great moments for everyone, every day’ and reflects the values of giving that characterize the UAE and its people. Contributing to the 1 Billion Meals initiative helps provide a food safety net for those who are in need, and participating in it is a moral responsibility and a humanitarian commitment.”

His Excellency Director General of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani said that the use of instant smart donation payment technologies provided through interactive devices in major shopping malls will contribute to direct donation to the largest humanitarian campaign in the region to help the needy and poor in 50 countries around the world.

Al-Shaibani added that the "Tap to Donate" simplifies the donation process with a single click on the donation device screens. This appeals to people's conscience and what is in their compassionate hearts to help hungry stomachs and those affected by poverty in all parts of the world in an interactive way.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

The 1 Billion Meals Initiative

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, represents the values of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which aims to involve everyone in charity and humanitarian work, including individuals and institutions from various sectors in the UAE and the world, with its focus on the concept of sustainable community contribution to provide food support and food security for the neediest groups, and opens the door to participation in a comprehensive social movement aimed at creating a network to support those unable to feed themselves.

