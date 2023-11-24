Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 9 billion in total during the week ending 24 November 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,852.

384 plots were sold for AED 2.54 billion, 1,468 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.38 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED 140 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 87.5 million in Wadi Al Safa 5, and a land sold for AED 55 million in Warsan Fourth in third place.

Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most transactions for this week by 130 sales transactions worth AED 69.37 million, followed by Saih Shuaib 1 with 43 sales transactions worth AED 77.09 million, and Palm Jabal Ali with 40 sales transactions worth AED 980.48 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 40.5 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 34.5 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 33 million in Al Merkadh.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.97 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanyah 5, mortgaged for AED 866.27 million.

139 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 507 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.