H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that December 2 is a historic day, commemorating the defining moment that solidified the foundations of our unity and united the seven emirates into a strong state with shared ambitions and values.

He emphasised that this union was not just a geographical convergence but an embodiment of the founders’ unity of goals and visions, laying the foundation for the country’s renaissance and a bright future that we continue to embrace with pride.

“And today, driven by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we will accelerate our journey towards building a future that not only meets but exceeds our national aspirations, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the UAE Centennial Vision, which aim to make the UAE the best country in the world by 2071.” His Excellency said in a statement on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

“Union Day is a powerful symbol of the spirit of unity, prosperity, and the values of brotherhood and love shared by all UAE residents from diverse cultures who come together as one community, advancing towards sustainable development and excellence.

"Union Day is more than a commemoration; it is a profound reflection of the UAE's enduring unity and shared purpose. A day that celebrates the values of brotherhood, love, and collaboration, where people from all walks of life come together to build a future defined by progress and leadership.

“This day calls us to look back with pride at the remarkable strides our nation has taken, transforming itself over decades of relentless growth. From outstanding achievements in economic, social, cultural, and scientific arenas, the UAE has risen as a global model of progress. And now, as we look to the future, the UAE stands poised to lead the world, driven by a vision that blends ambition, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to prosperity for generations yet to come."