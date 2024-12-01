UAE, Dubai: H.E. Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, affirmed that the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad 53 will forever be etched in the memory of generations, telling the story of a nation whose very foundation was built by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow founding fathers, armed with unwavering will and determination.

He added, "On this momentous day, we draw inspiration from the visionary leaders who transformed the dream of union into a tangible reality, setting a global example for nation-building. It is an occasion where we reaffirm our deep loyalty and commitment to our wise leadership, whose directives continue to propel our nation forward”.

Icon of development

In a statement on Eid Al Etihad 53, His Excellency said: “This occasion embodies the unity, resilience, and pride deeply rooted in our heritage and identity. It highlights the UAE’s unparalleled achievements in artificial intelligence, space exploration, sustainability, and quality of life, reinforcing the nation's stature as a global leader in innovation and progress. With an unshakeable belief that no challenge is insurmountable, the UAE continues to set new benchmarks for development.”

Reaching for the stars

Al Owais stated: “We are proud of seeing the UAE flag soaring high on the global stage, and we look forward to further achievements under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads the UAE’s journey towards unprecedented milestones. With boundless ambition and unshakeable determination, we continue our race for global excellence and a brighter future.”