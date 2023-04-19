From live cultural performances to exclusive discounts on adventure activities, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) destinations are welcoming residents and visitors for a memorable Eid al Fitr celebration.

Sharjah: Leading family and adventure destinations from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) are all geared up to celebrate Eid al Fitr with a diverse range of exciting activities and offers for residents and visitors. Special events and experiences will be organized in Al Noor Island, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach, Khorfakan Beach, and Al Montazah Parks.

Al Noor Island, a serene natural haven in the middle of the city, is offering a special "Art in Nature" pass for 4-days of Eid. Suitable for all ages, these ticket holders will have a plant identification sheet to enjoy a self-guided nature walk and create their painting with an easel, painting materials, and landscape tutorial samples provided.

Children and visitors can also participate in fun-filled activities such as free face painting, arts and crafts, and a special make-your-own Eid card experience. Participants will get access to the Island’s coloring books library and they will be able to choose their page to paint.

A beautifully landscaped garden with over 70,000 plants and trees, and an exclusive butterfly house with over 500 butterflies, Al Noor Island provides a fun-filled and memorable experience for the whole family during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. For more details, please contact info@alnoorisland.ae or call 065067000 or 0569929983

Meanwhile, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the mesmerizing historical destination located in the picturesque Mleiha Desert, is offering a unique Eid al Fitr experience with special discounts and a buy 1 get 1 offer across a wide range of activities and experiences.

Visitors will be able to avail buy 1 get 1 offer on educational activities such as the Fossil hunt expedition, flora and fauna workshop, and sounds of the past. The offer can also be availed for landscape tours and overnight camping experiences, where the guests will be able to spend a magical night camping under the star-filled skies.

Guests can also enjoy a 30% discount on horse riding experiences, including the training course, and adventure experiences such as the Buggy self-drive experience, ArchaeMOG tour, and Jabel Buhais trekking, among others. The relaxing and exciting sunset lounge experience can also be availed at this discount. To avail of the Mleiha offers and for bookings, please contact 068021111 or via the www.discovershurooq.ae website.

Adding to the excitement and festive ambiance, a group of different traditional bands will perform live shows accompanied by heritage music to share the joy of the occasion with the audience at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Qasba, Al Heera Beach, Khorfakkan Beach and Al Montazah Parks. The performances will be live for the three days of Eid, starting at 6.45 p.m. and continuing till 10.00 p.m.

The activities, including the Sharjah boat tour and children's play activities, will be live and available. Visitors will also be able to enjoy and explore a wide range of offers and promotions offered by restaurants and cafes in the destinations.

-Ends-