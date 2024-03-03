Abu Dhabi: The Organising Committee of the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award yesterday honoured the winners of the second edition of the Award's Promotion and Awareness Competition. After six months of competition among media institutions, individuals, influencers and content creators, the winners were recognised for presenting creative content that raises awareness of the importance of sustainable agriculture, animal wealth development and food security in the country.

The competition saw wide participation from various institutions and individuals, including media organisations, content creators and individuals interested in the agricultural sector. The total value of the prizes was 200,000 UAE Dirhams, distributed among the winners in all categories.

The competition aims to enrich society with meaningful content about the UAE's agricultural and livestock wealth, highlighting the role of local influencers in the agricultural sector and their contribution to agricultural sustainability. The competition has five categories: Best Media Coverage of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award (for media institutions), Best Local Influencer in Agriculture, Best Local Influencer in Animal Wealth, Best Educational Video Promoting the UAE Agricultural Sector (for digital media and individuals) and Best Promotional Video for the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award (for digital media and individuals).

Her Excellency Dr. Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of ADAFSA for Operational Affairs, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, congratulated the winners of the second edition of the Award's Awareness and Promotion Competition. She expressed her pleasure at the high level of participation in the competition, which reflects the awareness of the importance of sustainable agriculture in its plant and animal aspects and food security.

She thanked the media institutions, content creators and individuals who participated in the competition, highlighting their role in raising awareness about these important issues, including sustainable agricultural development. Dr. Al Suwaidi said that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award aims to encourage innovation in the agricultural sector, support farmers and livestock breeders, and enhance food security in the country. She also mentioned that ADAFSA will continue working to support the agricultural sector and promote innovation through organising more events, programmes, and initiatives.

For his part, Badr Hassan Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Award's Awareness and Promotion Competition Jury, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the media organisations, content creators and individuals who participated in the competition. He stressed that the competition had achieved its objectives in raising awareness about the importance of sustainable agriculture, animal wealth development and food security.

He said that the media is a key partner in achieving the goals of the Award by spreading awareness about the importance of sustainable agriculture and promoting the Award, its objectives, and the conditions for participation.

He praised the fruitful collaboration between ADAFSA and various media organisations, media content creators and influencers, which contributed to the success of the Award in its second edition. The Award received extensive media coverage from various media organisations and individuals, which helped spread its message to different segments of society.

The winners of the Awareness and Promotion Competition are as follows: