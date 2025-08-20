Sharjah: Intellectual disability has not been a barrier to self-advocate Maryam Hassan Abdullah Shaheel Al Qahtani in achieving her goals. Her journey has been marked by multiple awards and recognitions across local and international sports events, including representing the UAE national team at the Special Olympics.

In addition to her role at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) as a teaching assistant, where she accompanies students to therapy sessions and trains them in basic skills, Shaheel receives full employment rights, equal to her colleagues and coworkers without disabilities. Passionate about photography, she also competes in numerous local and international athletics championships.

Shaheel expressed her heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Honorary President of SCHS, for His Highness’s continuous support for people with disabilities across various fields. She also thanked Her Excellency Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of SCHS, for her constant efforts in supporting and empowering people with disabilities, while promoting their inclusion, and enhancing their quality of life.

Empowerment and achievements

Many people with disabilities in Sharjah have achieved inspiring milestones that exemplify perseverance and family empowerment, reflecting a high level of social awareness of this significant group. Sharjah presents a pioneering model for caring for and empowering people with disabilities through a comprehensive system of policies, legislation, and initiatives that help build an inclusive environment, spurs creativity, and encourages active participation.

Perseverance and determination

Shaheel stands as a role model of determination, ambition, and resilience since joining SCHS. She has proven herself, developed her talents, and channeled her abilities into community service with the full support of her family and the educational and social networks around her.

She points out that the support she received from SCHS, which provided an inclusive environment, enabled her academic and professional progress and social integration. This support boosted her self-confidence and ability to engage with diverse members of society, including people with disabilities, driven by her humanitarian duty and responsibility rooted in acceptance and inclusion.

Shaheel believes that the continuous efforts of SCHS, its teachers and staff has contributed to garnering global recognition and interest in hosting the World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’, in partnership with ‘Inclusion International’.

She highlighted the significance of hosting this event in Sharjah for the very first time in the MENA region, noting that it plays a pivotal role in raising awareness and fostering the participation of people with intellectual disabilities and their families from across the globe, ensuring they are equally valued in all aspects of life.

She emphasised that the congress's theme, ‘We Are Inclusion’, embodies the spirit of community engagement by providing self-advocates with intellectual disabilities with the opportunity to speak for themselves about their rights. It places them at the forefront of discussions and decision-making, empowering them to share their stories and aspirations directly with policymakers and amplify their voices across institutions and organisations.

Families support achievements

Sharjah's official entities prioritise integration and granting full rights to people with disabilities. However, family support and collaboration between institutions and communities remain essential for ensuring that this group thrives across various fields and secures substantial achievements.

Among many inspiring self-advocate stories is that of 24-year-old Hamdan Mohammed Al Naqbi, whose family members consider him a reliable and vital member in organising their daily affairs. Since his condition was first identified, his family ensured no difference in treatment between him and his siblings. Open dialogue and equality were central to their approach.

His sister, Nadira Al Naqbi, says: “Hamdan’s condition was diagnosed when he started kindergarten. Our mother took him to specialised care centers, and the SCHS branch in Khorfakkan began the support journey, offering him an educational environment that aligns with his abilities and needs, while helping him develop a variety of life skills.”

Nadira highlighted SCHS’s major role in supporting Hamdan through educational and specialised rehabilitation programmes. Due to these efforts, he became a supervisor overseeing the work and supporting his peers, while taking on leadership roles in several activities due to his sense of responsibility.

She commended SCHS for its rich empowerment and vocational training programmes that have built Hamdan’s skills and enabled him to take part in summer activities, art programmes, environmental initiatives, and computer training.

She also highlighted the joint efforts of SCHS and Inclusion International in organising the upcoming World Congress 2025 ‘We Are the Inclusion’, one of the most significant events organised by Inclusion International. The congress serves as a platform for members to connect, gain insights into the novelties worldwide, find new ideas, while sharing success stories and strengthening the identity of people with intellectual disabilities.

The Self-Advocacy Unit

Since officially adopting the concept of self-advocacy on January 1, 2009, SCHS has made substantial progress. It hosted seminars, forums, and meetings. It incorporated self-advocacy into students’ Individualised Education Plans (IEPs), established councils for mothers, fathers, and siblings. Besides, it created a Higher Student Council to enhance communication, participation, and engagement with the rest of departments at SCHS. The higher council also serves as a platform for addressing the challenges that self-advocates face and ensure their rights both within and outside SCHS.

Launched in 2022, the Self-Advocacy Unit aims to strengthen and develop self-advocacy efforts across all SCHS branches and schools. It raises awareness of the role of self-advocates and manages their representation in self-advocacy activities at the local and international levels.

The unit enhances the role, empowerment, and qualification of self-advocates by offering training sessions and workshops, as well as awareness and organisational meetings. It also establishes and develops partnership agreements and collaborations aimed at curating self-advocacy activities, in addition to the development and implementation of initiatives that advance self-advocacy practices at SCHS.