Sharjah: Sharjah Livestock Market, one of the projects of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, received 7,359 visitors during Eid, where the total number of livestock received by the slaughterhouse amounted to 7204. All livestock was received, slaughtered and delivered according to the highest quality and public safety standards. In addition, the market and facilities were equipped to provide services needed by visitors throughout the holiday so that the process would be completed quickly and easily.

Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, said: “On the first day of Eid, Sharjah Livestock Market received 2465 animals which included 2424 sheep, 40 cows and one camel. On day two of Eid, the slaughterhouse received 2577 livestock, including 2543 sheep, 23 cows and 11 camels, and on the third day, it received 1,538 livestock, made up of 1,529 sheep and nine cows. On the final day of Eid, the slaughterhouse received 624 livestock, including 617 sheep, five cows and two camels.”

Al Shamsi added that the number of livestock received by Khorfakkan Livestock Market during Eid amounted to 643 cattle, including sheep, cows and camels. In contrast, the recently opened Kalba Livestock Market received 1,253 livestock. In addition, visitors were impressed with its design and facilities and the latest technologies operating to international standards in terms of health and hygiene.

The slaughterhouse utilizes high-grade equipment and operates to the highest standards for slaughtering and cutting meat, resulting in high demand during Eid.

Al Shamsi stressed that “Operations were conducted during Eid based on the expected plan and preparations of Sharjah Livestock Market management. We felt a sense of satisfaction and joy from the market visitors over the quality of services provided and the ease in implementing their requirements, which is the result of the great and distinguished efforts of the market management and all cooperating parties. Services were provided to the highest levels, and we were keen to ensure tasks were well organized and completed quickly and easily.”

