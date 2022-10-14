More than 40 VIPs visited Sharjah Government’s Pavilion

10 Sharjah Government entities exhibited 15 projects and initiatives

Dubai: – The Government of Sharjah has concluded today its successful participation at GITEX Global 2022. The pavilion was located in the Arena Hall at Dubai World Trade Centre, and its design embodied the slogan, ‘Together, Integrating People and Technology’.

More than 40 VIPs visited Sharjah Government’s Pavilion and praised the emirate’s initiatives to enhance human integration with technology. Meetings were held at the Sharjah Government Pavilion and the pavilions of the participating international companies, to discuss initiatives to develop the digital infrastructure of the emirate and harness emerging technologies to bolster services provided to individuals and institutions.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, said: “The successful participation of the Government of Sharjah at GITEX Global opens up prospects for further progress towards continuing human integration with technology, a goal that the slogan of this participation was inspired from. We thank all the government entities that contributed to the success of this exceptional participation and introduced to the world the technical progress achieved by Sharjah in various sectors.”

Sharjah Government entities showcased innovative projects employing cutting-edge technologies to improve workflows in government services, achieve operational competencies and provide enhanced customer services for the welfare of its people. Projects in the metaverse ecosystem were launched alongside AI, robotics, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in the future of mobility, marketing technology, data economy, smart cities, and education.

Sharjah Police Science Academy initiated the Digital Competency Development Project using leading technology, to boost productivity and efficiency. The project assessed and developed more than 400 leaders and matched their developmental gaps with organisational competencies for current and future development. Sharjah Finance Department introduced a state-of-the-art Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) asset tracking tag to streamline process in the management and location of physical assets, thereby saving time in periodic asset audits. Sharjah Archaeology Authority showcased their solution to view artifacts and archaeological sites using augmented reality and virtual reality technology to enable researchers and scholars to access them in real details.

The pavilion also hosted a number of workshops by leading tech experts and international companies including Microsoft, PWC, Huawei, Dell Technologies, Unity, SAP, and Chaintech Labs. A highlight of one workshop included a simulation of a work day in future government in the metaverse, with a live presentation of meetings and signing of bilateral agreements in a virtual world.

10 Sharjah Government entities exhibited 15 projects and initiatives at GITEX Global, and included Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah, Sharjah Police Science Academy, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Archeology Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Kalba City Municipality, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Sharjah Digital Office.

-Ends-