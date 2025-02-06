Government savings totalled AED 250 million and 1.2 million working hours.

Sharjah: Sharjah Digital Department remains at the forefront of the emirate’s digital transformation, prioritising people in its future strategies. Through innovative approaches, the department enhances government service efficiency and quality of life. With a focus on proactive technological solutions and data-driven advancements, it drives digital sustainability and delivers lasting value to society.

This strategy aligns with the leadership’s vision of a fully integrated digital future that enhances government efficiency, optimises time and resources, and supports sustainable development. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the department is positioning Sharjah as a smart city and a global leader in advanced digital services.

Inspiring Vision and Mission

Sharjah Digital Department’s ambitious vision is to be ‘a people-first digital innovator,’ with its mission being to ‘lead digital transformation by designing proactive human-centric solutions that leverage data and emerging technologies to enhance lives and services. This reflects the department’s commitment to developing an integrated digital system that supports sustainable development and encourages innovation across various sectors.

Significant Positive Impact

Sharjah Digital Department emphasised that modern technologies are a cornerstone in enhancing government efficiency and promoting environmental sustainability. The ‘Digital Transformation Impact’ initiative, designed to measure the effects of digital services on efficiency, cost and time savings, reinforces these achievements while driving the development of a smarter, more sustainable future.

The initiative, which assessed the impact of digital transformation in Sharjah from 2022 to 2024, utilised key indicators to evaluate cost reduction, time savings, and environmental benefits. The findings revealed substantial progress, including AED 250 million in government savings and the optimisation of 1.2 million working hours across government entities.

Beyond government operations, digital transformation also delivered tangible benefits to users and the environment. It saved stakeholders AED 1 million and 79,000 hours while significantly reducing the environmental footprint by preventing the emission of 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Placing People at the Heart of Progress

In this context, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, said: “We are committed to leading digital transformation in the emirate with a clear vision that focuses on the individual as the central axis of this progress. Developing digital infrastructure, focusing on smart data analysis, and artificial intelligence are essential pillars in supporting efficient government work. We aim to create an advanced digital environment that fosters innovation, provides smart and sustainable solutions for society, and contributes to achieving our goals of offering integrated digital government services that improve the quality of life and support comprehensive development in Sharjah.”

Optimising Efficiency and Promoting Sustainability

Her Excellency Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Digital Department, emphasised that “digital transformation plays a pivotal role in enhancing productivity and efficiency across all sectors. It improves service quality, reduces operational costs, accelerates administrative procedures, and contributes to sustainability by improving resource management.”

She added: “Integrating digital technologies goes beyond mere advancement; it represents a holistic approach to enhancing efficiency, transparency, and innovation in government services. At Sharjah Digital Department, we are committed to building a dynamic digital ecosystem that empowers users, fosters trust in digital services, and positions Sharjah as a leading model for digital transformation. Above all, people remain at the heart of our efforts, driving a more creative and inclusive digital future.”

Supporting ‘The Year of Community 2025’

Sharjah Digital Department’s vision, centred on placing individuals at the core of digital transformation, aligns with the ‘Year of Community 2025’ initiative, which embodies the leadership’s commitment to building a cohesive and thriving society. The department remains dedicated to supporting this initiative by delivering advanced digital solutions that enhance service accessibility, empower users with modern technologies, and provide a seamless, integrated experience that meets their needs and enhances overall well-being.