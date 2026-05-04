Abu Dhabi, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce of Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC), is taking part in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), UAE's flagship industrial platform, which opened today and runs until 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The participation underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to enhancing the global competitiveness of UAE industries. It also aligns with national priorities to accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, supporting the goals of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology ‘Operation 300Bn’.

The Chamber participated in MIITE 2026 through a fully integrated pavilion bringing together key industrial stakeholders from Sharjah, designed to present the emirate’s end-to-end industrial ecosystem.

The platform highlighted initiatives supporting youth entrepreneurship and the development of sustainable, competitive industrial ventures. It also reinforced the strategic role of the Sharjah Exports Development Center in facilitating market access and expanding global reach for local manufacturers.

SCCI’s presence featured senior leadership participation, including H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; and H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI. Also present were Jamal Saeed Buzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI; and Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of SEDC.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais held a series of meetings with representatives of federal and local entities and major industrial players.

The discussions focused on strengthening industrial resilience, securing supply chains, and promoting investment opportunities within the industrial sector. Key priorities also included accelerating industrial localization, strengthening support for startups and SMEs, and developing national talent pipelines to drive sustainable industrial growth.

Al Owais toured the pavilions of Sharjah-based industrial exhibitors, reviewing their product portfolios and innovations in technology-driven manufacturing. He also met with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to gain insights into their growth plans and future projects.

SCCI’s pavilion at MIITE showcased Sharjah’s industrial strengths, including its advanced infrastructure, ongoing development projects, strategic geographic location, and business-friendly regulatory framework. The pavilion also highlighted key investment incentives and high-potential opportunities available to investors and industrial stakeholders. These factors collectively position the emirate as a leading manufacturing hub in the region.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that the Make it in the Emirates exhibition serves as a strategic platform that advances the UAE’s industrial transformation agenda, prioritizes investment in advanced manufacturing, empowers national talent, and promotes public–private sector collaboration.

He added that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation aligns with its objective to strengthen the UAE’s positioning as a global manufacturing hub, while reinforcing Sharjah’s competitiveness as a prime destination for high- value industrial investments.

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi explained that the Chamber’s participation in MIITE is focused on demonstrating the global competitiveness of Sharjah’s industrial output and showcasing its innovations in smart manufacturing, automation, and resilient supply chain solutions, which have become core enablers of industrial ecosystem resilience.

He noted that the Make it in the Emirates is as a strategic gateway for direct investor and manufacturer engagement, strengthening Sharjah’s industrial footprint, facilitating knowledge exchange, and enabling new opportunities for joint venture development.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.co