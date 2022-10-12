Successfully renewed the Integrated Management System Certification (for quality, environment, occupational health and safety)

Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has obtained the ISO22301 Business Continuity Management System after its success in furthering its capabilities to ensure the continuity of providing services to the business community in emergency situations, and satisfying all conditions for obtaining the standard after all its departments, institutions, operations, services and activities conformed with the requirements of this new achievement.

The granting of the certificate to the Chamber came after an external audit process examined the systems and programs implemented to ensure business sustainability, provide innovative services and meet the aspirations of its members and customers. This certificate is an internationally recognized standard for best practices in business continuity management.

The SCCI's achievement came together with another one: renewing the Integrated Management System certificate for Quality, ISO9001:2015, Environment, ISO14001:2015, and Occupational Health and Safety: ISO45001: 2018, which reinforces the Chamber’s efforts towards achieving its strategy of supporting business sectors and enhancing the sustainable economic growth practices through applying the highest standards of quality and excellence.

Supporting business community interests

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI's Director-General, stressed that obtaining this international certificate reinforces the Chamber's commitment to its mission of representing, supporting and protecting the interests of the business community in Sharjah through an official recognition of its readiness and ability to ensure the continuity of its services optimally in emergencies and crises, based on the SCCI's strategy of enhancing its institutional excellence system, improving its services, gaining the satisfaction and trust of its clients at all functional levels and in all organizational units, enhancing work environment, providing the requirements for implementing the quality policy, and consolidating the concepts and methods to achieve its goals.

Al-Awadi pointed out that the Chamber succeeded during the Covid-19 pandemic in finding solutions to ensure business continuity through providing a system of advanced electronic services to conduct business effectively and efficiently without any problems that might affect the smoothness of operational processes, in addition, the Chamber made sure its procedures was facilitated and simplified, achieving full smart transformation of its basic services provided to customers, which contributed to supporting the business environment, consolidating Sharjah’s position as a first destination for investments and enhancing the economic activity in the Emirate.

Excellent and innovative

Maryam Ahmed Al-Ali, Director of the SCCI's Strategy and Institutional Excellence Office, confirmed that the certificate forms a new stimulus for working to give the best and continue providing new, quality, innovative services that enhance the Chamber’s standing and create an enabling environment for motivating employees to give and be creative in order to offer services that enhance the private sector in the emirate. She underlined the most important gains that the SCCI will reap from this international certificate, some of which are the ability to identify risks, set appropriate controls to manage them, adopt a preventive approach to reduce the impact of accidents to the minimum, ensure the continuity of basic works in times of crisis, and reduce downtime to the lowest level when any accident hits.

