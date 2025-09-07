Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced 74 nominees across 23 categories in the 12th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2025), following a meeting of the Supreme Jury Committee. The categories cover five main sectors: awards for government entities, international organisations and the private sector; individual awards; partner awards; jury awards; and the Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication award.

This year, the award received over 2,600 entries, of which more than 600 submissions from 37 countries advanced after the initial screening. A total of 170 entries proceeded to the Supreme Jury’s evaluation stage. The Supreme Jury Committee is made up of leading experts and media professionals, which include His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Head of the Judging Committee, His Excellency Dr. Ali Qasim Jawad Al Lawati, President of the Royal Academy of Management, Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Senior Strategy Advisor, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Rahman Al Arfaj, Writer and Journalist, His Excellency Sami Al Reyami, Journalist and Columnist, His Excellency Shihab Alhammadi, Vice Chancellor for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the University of Sharjah, His Excellency Ali Jaber, Director of MBC Group and Dean of Mohammad Bin Rashid School of Communications (MBRSC) at the American University in Dubai, Muhammad Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Sports Channel, and Mona El Shazly, Egyptian TV Host.

The final list of winners will be announced on 11 September 2025, coinciding with the closing day of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), held from 10–11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.”

Government entities & international organisations — Shortlist

Best Integrated Communication System : Sharjah Police Headquarters (United Arab Emirates); Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development (kingdom of Saudi Arabia); General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs — Dubai (United Arab Emirates). Best Innovation in Government Communication : Ministry of Media (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority (United Arab Emirates); Ministry of Interior (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). Best Communication Targeting Youth Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness & Practices : Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Abu Dhabi Police HQ (United Arab Emirates); YouthNet Global (People’s Republic of Bangladesh). Best Communication Targeting Youth — Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects & Youth : International Institute of Tropical Agriculture — IITA (the Federal Republic of Nigeria); Ministry of Youth & Sport (Republic of Azerbaijan); Sharjah Media City — Shams (UAE). Best Crisis Communication Strategy : Sharjah Housing Department (United Arab Emirates); Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Dubai Civil Defence (United Arab Emirates).



Government entities, international organisations & private sector — Shortlist

Best Communication & Media Content Public Sector: Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates); Ministry of Media (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Ministry of Health & Prevention (United Arab Emirates). Private Sector: Touch (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); du (United Arab Emirates); Atnaffas Creative Productions (Kingdom of Bahrain). Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility Public Sector: General Entertainment Authority (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Al Ain Municipality (United Arab Emirates); Dubai Police (United Arab Emirates). Private Sector: Touch (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Neurabloom (United Kingdom). Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programmes : Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (United Arab Emirates); Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (United Arab Emirates); Trends Research & Advisory (United Arab Emirates). Best Innovative Project Targeting Children & Adolescents : Public Sector & International Organisations:



Heritage Commission (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia )

Sharjah Children (United Arab Emirates) Private Sector:



Digital Media (Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan)

New Media Academy (United Arab Emirates)

Spacetoon (United Arab Emirates) Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity & the Arabic Language : Tahaddath Arabic Holding Group (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ).



Individual awards — Shortlist

Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication : Ahmed Kassem (Arab Republic of Egypt); Nasira Al Arabi, United Nations Office (United Arab Emirates) ; Molhemoon — Inspires (Kingdom of Bahrain). Best Official Spokesperson : Omar Al-Qahtani — Ministry of Media (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Brigadier General Dr. Jasim Mohammed bin Hadda Al Suwaidi — Sharjah Police (United Arab Emirates); Sultan Al-Rajhi — Saudi Water Authority (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). Best Changemakers in Digital Content Under 18: Muzna Jalal (United Arab Emirates); Hiyam Al-Hassani (United Arab Emirates); Hamdan & Sultan Al Shehhi (United Arab Emirates). Over 18: Abdullah Al-Alawi (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia); Mostafa Sionga (Kingdom of Morocco); Mohannad Diab (Arab Republic of Egypt). Best Research in Communication Sciences : Mohammed Al-Shaaban (Kingdom of Bahrain); Medhat Suleiman (United Arab Emirates); Sama Alwan (Arab Republic of Egypt).



Partner awards — Shortlist

Best AI Technology Communication in Service of the Community (with MIT Kuo Sharper Centre): Zindi Platform (United States of America/Africa); The Sager – Al Haytham AI Drone Initiative (Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan); ADNOC (United Arab Emirates). Best Communication Practices Dealing With Development Advances (with CSO Network): UAE National Committee on SDGs (United Arab Emirates); ENOC (United Arab Emirates); Tristar (United Arab Emirates). Outstanding Development & Cultural Communication: Excellence in Communication for Sustainable Development (with Asia House):



‘Fry to Fly’ & ‘No Refry’ — Bangchak (Thailand)

Free Nutritious Meal Programme — GoTo Group (Indonesia, 2024); ‘Talk It Out’

Prudential Plc / Prudence Foundation (Malaysia & the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) Excellence in Communication for Food Security & Quality of Life (with the Alliance for African Partnership):



‘Voices for Sustainable Food Systems & Quality of Life’ — CoELIB, Egerton University (Republic of Kenya)

‘Approaches for Excellence… — Botswana Perspective’ — University of Botswana & BITRI (Republic of Botswana)

Faculty of Engineering & Technology, University of Botswana (Republic of Botswana) Best Innovative & Flexible Communication Initiatives (with UNITAR): UNHCR (International); Amaj Rahimi Midani — Poseidon-AI’s Blueprint for Sustainable Ocean (Republic of Costa Rica); Katie Merx — Beyond Storytelling (United States of America). Outstanding Personality in Government & Strategic Communication (with Department of Government Relations — Sharjah): Winner to be announced later.



Jury awards — Shortlist

Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of Life : Bee’ah Group (United Arab Emirates); Sharjah Housing Department (United Arab Emirates); Department of Agriculture & Livestock (United Arab Emirates).



The 12th edition of SGCA consolidates its position as a leading platform for celebrating excellence and innovation in communication locally and internationally, guided by criteria that focus on societal impact, the sustainability of outcomes, and building partnerships capable of improving quality of life.