Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has introduced the Jury Awards as part of the 11th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), focused on celebrating and recognising outstanding individual achievements and valuable contributions in the communication field across four categories.

These include the ‘Best Distinguished Government Official Award’, ‘Best Individual to Have Contributed Strategically to the Field of Government Communication’, ‘Best Communication with Impact on Remote Communities’, and ‘Best Individual Positive Social Impact Award’.

Leading experts in media and communication

The selection of nominees and winners for the four categories will be based on the SGCA Jury Committee, which comprises HE Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Chairman of the Jury Committee; HE Ali Jaber, Group TV Director of MBC and Dean of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai; HE Dr. Ali Qasim Jawad Al Lawati, President of The Royal Academy of Management in Oman; HE Shihab Alhammadi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs - University of Sharjah; Mohammed Majed Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sharjah Sports Channel (SSC); Mona El-Shazly, prominent Egyptian media personality and TV host; Sami Al Reyami, former Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm newspaper; Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Senior Strategy Advisor focused on emerging markets and author of “The Sheikh CEO” book; and writer and media personality Dr. Ahmed Abdel Rahman Al Arfaj.

Celebrting individual communication endeavours

HE Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Chairman of the SGCA jury committee said: "We take great pride in our ongoing partnership with the prestigious and coveted Sharjah Government Communication Award. Leveraging the expertise of each jury member, these special award categories seek to recognise leading achievements and honour exemplary societal models that inspire the public to engage positively and actively."

He said: "Our communities have many commendable experiences that positively utilise communication tools effectively and deserve public recognition. It is our responsibility as jurors to highlight these achievements. The categories span various facets of government communication, including outstanding leadership, strategic contributions, and positive social impacts. Showcasing these achievements reinforces values of innovation and excellence in communication and fosters further contributions towards a more connected, developed, and positively influenced society."

Best Distinguished Government Official Award

The Best Distinguished Government Official Award honours government officials who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, inspiring dedication, and effective contributions that go far beyond the expectations of their official roles. The award seeks to highlight those who take a hands-on approach and interact directly with the public, employees, and society, creating wide-reaching positive impact both in the entities where they work and in society by improving public services, adopting innovative initiatives, and enhancing transparency and accountability in government administration.

Individuals with Strategic Contributions

The Best Individual to Have Contributed Strategically to the Field of Government Communication celebrates exceptional individuals who have played a pivotal role in positive change and a profound impact on government communication through contributions to elevate communications between governments and citizens through strategic, scientific, and applied contributions. The award also recognises individuals who have provided creative and innovative solutions to advance strategies, transparency, and credibility.

Best Communication with Impact on Remote Communities

The Best Communication with Impact on Remote Communities award category honours individuals who have shown exceptional creativity and excellence in designing and implementing communication strategies targeting remote areas with tangible positive results. The award recognises those who have utilised new or unconventional tools and technologies to overcome communication challenges in those regions, as well as those who have developed strategies that transcend geographic and cultural barriers. The jury will consider several key contributions, including developing and implementing strategies that address the unique privacy and challenges of remote areas.

Best Individual Positive Social Impact Award

The Best Individual Positive Social Impact Award honours individuals who have made a substantial social contribution by directly influencing large groups of people, inspiring them to take on positive roles, and becoming effective public role models. This award category recognises community figures and social media influencers who have utilised their social media stardom to drive initiatives, practices, and communication campaigns with profound and positive social, developmental, and cultural impacts, contributing to societal advancement.