Doctors diagnose patient with long-term congenital heart defect

Abu Dhabi, UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced the success of a rare, multistage cardiac procedure in the UAE capital which saved the life of a 16-year-old teenager. The procedure was conducted at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), managed by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) – a PureHealth subsidiary.

The patient was born with a single ventricle – a rare congenital cardiac abnormality where one of the heart’s pumping chambers is grossly underdeveloped, rendering it incapable of functioning properly. This complex and life-threatening defect typically requires staged surgical procedures.

The team of cardiologists and cardiac surgeons at SKMC carried out the interventional procedure in which a therapeutic cardiac catheter was inserted in the cardiac cathlab, which partially rerouted blood flow from the superior vena cava directly to the pulmonary arteries, allowing more blood to reach and have oxygen uptake in the lung.

This resulted in a remarkable improvement in the patient’s condition and paved the way to the second surgery known as the Fontan Procedure. This surgery rerouted blood from the inferior vena cava directly to the pulmonary arteries, enabling the functional ventricle to pump oxygenated blood to the body. As a result, the patient’s heart started functioning better, supplying the body with oxygenated blood.

Commenting on the procedure, Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said: “At SEHA, we are able to draw upon world-class surgical expertise and advanced medical facilities to create a staged surgical plan and the capabilities to carry out complex procedures. This success is not just a testament to our surgical excellence across SEHA's network, but also to the strategic foresight of PureHealth. Reflecting PureHealth's commitment to the Science of Longevity, our ability to leverage world-class expertise and facilities exemplifies our mission to deliver superior healthcare outcomes”

By focusing on advanced treatments and leading-edge facilities, PureHealth is not only setting new standards in healthcare but also demonstrating the UAE's potential as a global hub for medical innovation and excellence. Through its network of subsidiaries and commitment to healthcare advancement, PureHealth is poised to continue making significant contributions to the sector, ensuring a healthier future for all.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards, and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than 5 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

PureHealth’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

• SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

• Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

• The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. the President of the UAE

• Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization

• PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

• Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

• One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions

• The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

• Ardent - The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the USA



www.purehealth.ae